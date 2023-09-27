Invest 91-L Has High Chance of Becoming Next Named Storm

1/4

Invest 91-L now has a high chance of development as it moves into the Central Atlantic. This area of low pressure is located halfway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 91-L continue to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions are conducive for further development.

The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. It will likely become Rina by the end of the week.

This storm is projected to take a sharper turn to the northwest over the next few days. This would allow the storm to intensify without interacting with the dry and high-shear environment that Philippe is battling.

We will continue to monitor this storm over the next few days.

Previous Update 8AM 9/25

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area in the Eastern Atlantic basin that has a high chance of tropical development within the next week.

The area of low pressure is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It is forecast to continue to move to the west-northwest across the tropical Central Atlantic Ocean.

Environmental conditions are conducive for this tropical wave to become a tropical depression within the next few days. The next name on the 2023 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Name list is Rina.

Tropical Storm Philippe is the only active storm in the Atlantic basin as of Monday morning. It is forecast to strengthen little over the next few days.

There have been 17 named storms this season so far. Of those named storms, 6 became hurricanes with 3 of those becoming major hurricanes.

Hurricane season runs until November 30.