Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 26th
Alvin Alexander – AWDWIKISI – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny
Anthony Howard – Assault on a Female
Benjamin Green – Probation Violation
Caleb Moore – Attempted First Degree Murder – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Felony Conspiracy
Chad Boswell – Assault on a Female – Resisting Public Officer
Chase Cousar – Assault on a Female – Misdemeanor Larceny
Christian McGrant – Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle
Christopher Rivera – Second Degree Trespass
Darius Johnson – Probation Violation
David Lynn – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Desmond Smith – Breaking and or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Desonte Brown – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Dominique Funderburk – Nonsupport Child – First Degree Statutory Sex Off – Stat Rape of Child By Adult
Douglas Calloway – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Nonsupport Child
Douglas Keith – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats – First Degree Kidnapping
Eric Walton – Burglary – Felony Conspiracy – Attempted First Degree Murder
Frank Wyant – Communicating Threats
Gregory King – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Howard Robinson – Fail Register Sex Offender
Jaden Harris – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Jamarian Lindsey – Resisting Public Officer – Poss:Con Beer:Wine-Unauth Premises
James Lowery – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jayden Burch – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Fail to Heed Light or Siren – Speeding
Jeremy Davis – Possession of Firearm By Felon – First Degree Kidnapping
Jerrell Mobley –Attempted First Degree Murder – Burglary – Felony Conspiracy
Jesus Becerra–Rodriguez – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Jonathan Cherry – Common Law Robbery – Assault By Strangulation
Josie White – DV Protective Order Violation
Kamron Thomas – Possess Weapon Mass Destruct – Possess Stolen Firearm – AWDW Intent to Kill
Keandre Moore – AWDW Serious Injury – Possession of Firearm By Felon
Kevin Haynes – Stolen Goods – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Kevin Laney – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop-Convey in Oper
Khyrie Grier – Assault on a Female – Injury to Personal Property – Assault With a Deadly Weapon
Lamont Hudson – Indecent Exposure – False Imprisonment
Latrell Johnson – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Marquel Manning – Simple Assault
Matthew Medley – Habitual Larceny
Michel Ormand – Assault on a Female
Miguel Calderon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Nathaniel Fenton – Assault By Strangulation – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Assault on a Female
Niguel Barnes – Breaking and or Entering – Larcney After Break:Enter – Possession of Firearm By Felon
Oluwatomi Koya – Nonsupport Child
Osborne Bennett – Parole Violation
Prince Foster – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats
Quazae Jackson – Injury to Personal Property – Disorderly Conduct – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Randall Gregory – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – AWDWIKISI
Rondale Corbett – Obtain Property False Pretense – Misdemeanor Larceny – Stolen Goods
Rosalyn Brown – Defrauding Taxi Driver
Shawn Springs – Misdemeanor Larceny
Stefone Winslow – Probation Violation
Stephen Taylor – Driving While Impaired
Taneya Clements – Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Injury to Personal Property
Timothy Gregg – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Obtain Property False Pretense – Identity Theft
Xzavior Green – C:S Sch II Trafficking in Cocaine – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Felony Posession of Cocaine
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Tuesday, September 26th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.