Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 26th

1/55 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/55 Alvin Alexander – AWDWIKISI – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny

3/55 Anthony Howard – Assault on a Female

4/55 Benjamin Green – Probation Violation

5/55 Caleb Moore – Attempted First Degree Murder – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Felony Conspiracy



6/55 Chad Boswell – Assault on a Female – Resisting Public Officer

7/55 Chase Cousar – Assault on a Female – Misdemeanor Larceny

8/55 Christian McGrant – Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle

9/55 Christopher Rivera – Second Degree Trespass

10/55 Darius Johnson – Probation Violation



11/55 David Lynn – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

12/55 Desmond Smith – Breaking and or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter

13/55 Desonte Brown – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger

14/55 Dominique Funderburk – Nonsupport Child – First Degree Statutory Sex Off – Stat Rape of Child By Adult

15/55 Douglas Calloway – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Nonsupport Child



16/55 Douglas Keith – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats – First Degree Kidnapping

17/55 Eric Walton – Burglary – Felony Conspiracy – Attempted First Degree Murder

18/55 Frank Wyant – Communicating Threats

19/55 Gregory King – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

20/55 Howard Robinson – Fail Register Sex Offender



21/55 Jaden Harris – Carrying Concealed Weapon

22/55 Jamarian Lindsey – Resisting Public Officer – Poss:Con Beer:Wine-Unauth Premises

23/55 James Lowery – Misdemeanor Larceny

24/55 Jayden Burch – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Fail to Heed Light or Siren – Speeding

25/55 Jeremy Davis – Possession of Firearm By Felon – First Degree Kidnapping



26/55 Jerrell Mobley –Attempted First Degree Murder – Burglary – Felony Conspiracy

27/55 Jesus Becerra–Rodriguez – Carrying Concealed Weapon

28/55 Jonathan Cherry – Common Law Robbery – Assault By Strangulation

29/55 Josie White – DV Protective Order Violation

30/55 Kamron Thomas – Possess Weapon Mass Destruct – Possess Stolen Firearm – AWDW Intent to Kill



31/55 Keandre Moore – AWDW Serious Injury – Possession of Firearm By Felon

32/55 Kevin Haynes – Stolen Goods – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

33/55 Kevin Laney – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop-Convey in Oper

34/55 Khyrie Grier – Assault on a Female – Injury to Personal Property – Assault With a Deadly Weapon

35/55 Lamont Hudson – Indecent Exposure – False Imprisonment



36/55 Latrell Johnson – Carrying Concealed Weapon

37/55 Marquel Manning – Simple Assault

38/55 Matthew Medley – Habitual Larceny

39/55 Michel Ormand – Assault on a Female

40/55 Miguel Calderon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



41/55 Nathaniel Fenton – Assault By Strangulation – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Assault on a Female

42/55 Niguel Barnes – Breaking and or Entering – Larcney After Break:Enter – Possession of Firearm By Felon

43/55 Oluwatomi Koya – Nonsupport Child

44/55 Osborne Bennett – Parole Violation

45/55 Prince Foster – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats



46/55 Quazae Jackson – Injury to Personal Property – Disorderly Conduct – Assault Govt Official:Emply

47/55 Randall Gregory – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – AWDWIKISI

48/55 Rondale Corbett – Obtain Property False Pretense – Misdemeanor Larceny – Stolen Goods

49/55 Rosalyn Brown – Defrauding Taxi Driver

50/55 Shawn Springs – Misdemeanor Larceny



51/55 Stefone Winslow – Probation Violation

52/55 Stephen Taylor – Driving While Impaired

53/55 Taneya Clements – Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Injury to Personal Property

54/55 Timothy Gregg – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Obtain Property False Pretense – Identity Theft

55/55 Xzavior Green – C:S Sch II Trafficking in Cocaine – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Felony Posession of Cocaine















































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Tuesday, September 26th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.