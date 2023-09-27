Traffic Alert: Two Ramps Closed Overnight on I-277 Outer Loop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two ramps on I-277 Outer Loop on Brookshire Freeway will be closed from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27th until 6 a.m. the following morning.

At mile marker 3.2 near North Caldwell Street, night time construction will be taking place on and around the ramp from East 12th Street and North Caldwell Street to I-277 Outer.

Meanwhile, the onramp from North Church Street to I-277 Outer at mile marker 3.6 will be closed for road and bridge maintenance.

The maintenance is expected to have a high impact on traffic.

Those on the road at that time are asked to drive carefully and observe all detour signs.