Tropical Storm Philippe Continues to Weaken

Tropical Storm Philippe is now located less than 700 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. It is disorganized with thunderstorms well east of center.

Philippe has sustained winds of 45 mph. It will continue to weaken over the next few days and is forecast to become a remnant low by the end of the week — if not sooner. The storm is battling a high-shear environment and is choking on drier air as it continues its push to the west.

The track of this storm has once again shifted to the south with heavy rain and gusty winds possible for Puerto Rico by the weekend. No watches or warnings have been issued at this time.

There is no threat to the US mainland.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 11PM 9/27

Tropical Storm Philippe is roughly 730 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands as of 11 PM Tuesday.

Philippe is expected to slowly weaken over the next several days as it continues tracking west.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 230 miles from the center of the storm. Thankfully, Philippe is no threat to the United States.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 8AM 9/26

Tropical Storm Philippe remains disorganized this morning. It has been battling higher shear and will be moving into a drier environment. The storm will struggle and gradually weaken without any direct land interaction.

Sustained winds are at 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. It is moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph. It is not forecast to strengthen much from this point. And the general track of the storm will continue in this direction through the weekend.

Philippe is now forecast to become a remnant low this weekend while staying north of the Caribbean.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 8AM 9/26

Tropical Storm Philippe is the 17th storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It is located more than 1000 miles to the east of the Northern Leeward Islands. As of the 11pm update from the National Hurricane Center, it is moving to the west/northwest at 12 mph. It will take more of a northwestward track in a few days — staying away from land and over the Central Atlantic through the start of the weekend.

Philippe has sustained winds at 50 mph with slightly stronger gusts. Tropical Storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center of the storm. It is not forecast to strengthen much over the next few days as it battles moderate wind shear. The storm will continue to struggle late in the week as it moves into drier air and encounters even higher shear.

Unlike Ophelia, which made landfall as a tropical storm early Saturday morning near Emerald Isle, NC, this storm is not a threat to the US mainland.

A little more than 30% of hurricane season remains. There are two more areas to watch in the Atlantic. Including an area of low pressure in the Eastern Atlantic that will likely become a tropical depression within the next few days.

