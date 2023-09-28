Gaston County Mugshots September 27th

1/35 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/35 Abraham Adon – Interference With Electronic Monitoring Vehicles – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation

3/35 James Ammons – Resisting A Public Office – Driving While License Revoked – License, No Motorcycle Endorsement – Reckless Driving – Violation Of Registration Provisions – Motorcycle, Moped Helmet Violation

4/35 Ray Barker – Probation Violation

5/35 Joseph Bridges – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation



6/35 Frazier Brown – Failure To Appear

7/35 William Burgess – Larceny – 1st Degree Trespassing

8/35 Jaheem Byers – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Possession of Scheduled IV Controlled Substances

9/35 Deboyce Davis – Probation Violation – Resisting A Public Officer – Shoplifting, Concealed Goods

10/35 Jessica Foreman – Larceny



11/35 Glen Funk – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substance

12/35 Rafeal Glenn – Failure To Appear – Possession Of A Firearm – Possession Of Open Container, Cons Alc PSG Area – Resisting A Public Officer – Driving While License Revoked

13/35 Ashley Harwood – Failure To Appear – Cocaine Possession – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

14/35 Breanna Hoyle – Failure To Appear

15/35 Rapheal Hunter – Insurance, No Liability – Violation Of Registration Provisions – Failure To Burn Headlamp, Motorcycle – Failure To Appear



16/35 James Johnson – Failure To Appear – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

17/35 Tommy Johnson – Failure To Appear

18/35 Katie Little – Resisting A Public Officer – 1st Degree Trespassing – 2nd Degree Trespassing

19/35 Antonio Littlejohn – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female

20/35 Tiffani Lopez – Failure To Appear



21/35 Matthew Luczynski – Failure To Appear

22/35 Ryan Marsh – Habitual Larceny – Breaking And Entering, Coin Machine

23/35 Pamela Mayer – Larceny

24/35 James McDade – Failure To Appear

25/35 Candi Moore – Failure To Appear



26/35 Obrian Moore – 1st Degree Sex Offense – Taking Indecent Liberties With Children

27/35 Kristopher Nixon – Failure To Appear

28/35 Gary Ottinger – Motor Vehicle Larceny

29/35 Keasja Poole-Gatewood – Resisting A Public Officer – Failure To Appear

30/35 Larry Price – Failure To Appear – Possess Methamphetamine



31/35 Sierra Ramsey – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

32/35 Christopher Sanders – Failure To Appear

33/35 Charlene Smith – Driving While Impaired

34/35 Amanda Stidham – Failure To Appear

35/35 Randall Wilkinson – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female







































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, September 27th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.