Gaston County Mugshots September 27th
Abraham Adon – Interference With Electronic Monitoring Vehicles – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation
James Ammons – Resisting A Public Office – Driving While License Revoked – License, No Motorcycle Endorsement – Reckless Driving – Violation Of Registration Provisions – Motorcycle, Moped Helmet Violation
Ray Barker – Probation Violation
Joseph Bridges – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation
Frazier Brown – Failure To Appear
William Burgess – Larceny – 1st Degree Trespassing
Jaheem Byers – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Possession of Scheduled IV Controlled Substances
Deboyce Davis – Probation Violation – Resisting A Public Officer – Shoplifting, Concealed Goods
Jessica Foreman – Larceny
Glen Funk – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substance
Rafeal Glenn – Failure To Appear – Possession Of A Firearm – Possession Of Open Container, Cons Alc PSG Area – Resisting A Public Officer – Driving While License Revoked
Ashley Harwood – Failure To Appear – Cocaine Possession – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Breanna Hoyle – Failure To Appear
Rapheal Hunter – Insurance, No Liability – Violation Of Registration Provisions – Failure To Burn Headlamp, Motorcycle – Failure To Appear
James Johnson – Failure To Appear – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Tommy Johnson – Failure To Appear
Katie Little – Resisting A Public Officer – 1st Degree Trespassing – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Antonio Littlejohn – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female
Tiffani Lopez – Failure To Appear
Matthew Luczynski – Failure To Appear
Ryan Marsh – Habitual Larceny – Breaking And Entering, Coin Machine
Pamela Mayer – Larceny
James McDade – Failure To Appear
Candi Moore – Failure To Appear
Obrian Moore – 1st Degree Sex Offense – Taking Indecent Liberties With Children
Kristopher Nixon – Failure To Appear
Gary Ottinger – Motor Vehicle Larceny
Keasja Poole-Gatewood – Resisting A Public Officer – Failure To Appear
Larry Price – Failure To Appear – Possess Methamphetamine
Sierra Ramsey – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Sanders – Failure To Appear
Charlene Smith – Driving While Impaired
Amanda Stidham – Failure To Appear
Randall Wilkinson – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, September 27th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.