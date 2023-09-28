Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 27th

1/36 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/36 Guy Williams – No Operator’s License – No Liability Insurance – Failure To Yield Left Turn

3/36 Brandon Blessings – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked

4/36 Bruce Mitchell – Communicating Threats – Possession Beer:Wine

5/36 Vertis Mixon – Probation Violation



6/36 Mario Monroy – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

7/36 Caleb Moore – Trafficking In Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

8/36 Darius Moss – Attempted Common Law Robbery

9/36 Kristopher Nixon – Common Law Robbery – Second Degree Trespass

10/36 Orlando Parks – Driving While Impaired



11/36 Juwan Patterson – Driving While Impaired

12/36 Virgil Patterson – Brea Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

13/36 Curtis Pharr – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

14/36 Fanesco Price – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

15/36 Christopher Rahn – No Vehicle Insurance



16/36 Daysha Rhodes – Break.Enter Terrorize/Injury – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats

17/36 Brianna Robinson – Resisting Public Officer – Driving While Impaired

18/36 Juan Rosales – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny

19/36 David Reseboro – Trafficking Heroin

20/36 Timothy Smith – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy



21/36 Ingrid Sonne – Possession Of Controlled Substances At Jail – Resisting Public Officer

22/36 Robert Sowell – Larceny Of Firearm – Communication Threats

23/36 Jonavan Stewart – Financial Transaction Card Fraud

24/36 Steven Surrratt – Carrying Concealed Weapon

25/36 Kasim Taylor – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property



26/36 Jhonny Trochez–Tovar – Carrying Concealed Weapon

27/36 Demarieo Vaughns – Possess Stolen Firearm

28/36 Isaiah Walker – Resisting Public Officer

29/36 Paul Walker – Failure Register Sex Offender – Failure Register Sex Offender

30/36 Manwellia Washington – Felony Larceny



31/36 Phillip Watt – Financial Transaction Card Fraud

32/36 Renita White – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

33/36 Joseph Whittey – Breaking Or Entering

34/36 Quadarrius Willoughby – Breaking And Or Entering

35/36 Abdul Wright – Simple Assault – Disorderly conduct – Possesion Drug Paraphernalia



36/36 Joseph Iannarone – Parole Violation









































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, September 27th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.