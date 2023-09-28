Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 27th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Guy Williams – No Operator’s License – No Liability Insurance – Failure To Yield Left Turn
Brandon Blessings – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
Bruce Mitchell – Communicating Threats – Possession Beer:Wine
Vertis Mixon – Probation Violation
Mario Monroy – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Caleb Moore – Trafficking In Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Darius Moss – Attempted Common Law Robbery
Kristopher Nixon – Common Law Robbery – Second Degree Trespass
Orlando Parks – Driving While Impaired
Juwan Patterson – Driving While Impaired
Virgil Patterson – Brea Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Curtis Pharr – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Fanesco Price – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Rahn – No Vehicle Insurance
Daysha Rhodes – Break.Enter Terrorize/Injury – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats
Brianna Robinson – Resisting Public Officer – Driving While Impaired
Juan Rosales – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny
David Reseboro – Trafficking Heroin
Timothy Smith – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy
Ingrid Sonne – Possession Of Controlled Substances At Jail – Resisting Public Officer
Robert Sowell – Larceny Of Firearm – Communication Threats
Jonavan Stewart – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Steven Surrratt – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Kasim Taylor – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
Jhonny Trochez–Tovar – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Demarieo Vaughns – Possess Stolen Firearm
Isaiah Walker – Resisting Public Officer
Paul Walker – Failure Register Sex Offender – Failure Register Sex Offender
Manwellia Washington – Felony Larceny
Phillip Watt – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Renita White – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Joseph Whittey – Breaking Or Entering
Quadarrius Willoughby – Breaking And Or Entering
Abdul Wright – Simple Assault – Disorderly conduct – Possesion Drug Paraphernalia
Joseph Iannarone – Parole Violation
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.