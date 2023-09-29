Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 28th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Freddie Aleman-Nava – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Devan Barkley – Domestic Order Violation – Communicating Threats
Ra’heem Boler – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration – Attempted Second Degree Forcible Rape
Toure Bradley – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Michael Buck – Cyberstalking
Elijah Buxton – Failure To Reduce Speed – Driving While License Revoked – Hit:Run Leave Scene
Jason Carpenter – Felony Larceny
Rubin Carr – Second Degree Trespass
Tomas Catalan – Driving While Impaired
Edwin Cerrato-Murillo – Trafficking Cocaine
Luis Chavero-Hernandez – Driving While Impaired
Will Cole – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
Tavarris Counts – Driving While Impaired – Misdemeanor Larceny
Xana Dove – Conspire To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Obstructing Justice
Nazariah Earl – Driving While Impaired
Rodney Griffin – Simple Affray
Edwon Lopez-Gomez – Driving While Impaired
Jesus Lopez-Valdez – Indecent Liberties With Child
Demetrick Mcdonald – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Lynden Mckay – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Injury To Person Property
Matthew Mcknight – Simple Assault
Rafael Mickle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft
Tobin Murphy – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Isaih Murray – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Natalie Mcdonnell – Communicating Threats – Second Degree Trespass – Injury To Personal Property
Robert Oliver – Simple Assault
Michael Phelps – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Lawrence Philpot – Consumption Of Malt Beverages
Travon Poole – Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Deshun Robinson – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Gilbert Robinson – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
Xavia Scott – Larceny
Jamil; Shipp – Driving While Impaired
Otila Sierra – Simple Assualt
Jaylin Sloan – Obtain Property False Pretense
Darrell Smith – Trespass – Secret Peeping – Resisting Public Officer
John Stamey – Larceny – Breaking Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Angela Thomas – Driving Not Impaired
Jermone Thompson – Probation Violation – Breaking/Enter Terrorize Injure – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances
Cristian Vasquez-Hernandez – Assault On A Female
Dalton Walker – Misdemeanor Larcney – First Degree Trespassing
Santario Washinngton – Death By Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, September 28th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.