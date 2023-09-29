Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 28th

1/43 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/43 Freddie Aleman-Nava – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

3/43 Devan Barkley – Domestic Order Violation – Communicating Threats

4/43 Ra’heem Boler – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration – Attempted Second Degree Forcible Rape

5/43 Toure Bradley – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



6/43 Michael Buck – Cyberstalking

7/43 Elijah Buxton – Failure To Reduce Speed – Driving While License Revoked – Hit:Run Leave Scene

8/43 Jason Carpenter – Felony Larceny

9/43 Rubin Carr – Second Degree Trespass

10/43 Tomas Catalan – Driving While Impaired



11/43 Edwin Cerrato-Murillo – Trafficking Cocaine

12/43 Luis Chavero-Hernandez – Driving While Impaired

13/43 Will Cole – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

14/43 Tavarris Counts – Driving While Impaired – Misdemeanor Larceny

15/43 Xana Dove – Conspire To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Obstructing Justice



16/43 Nazariah Earl – Driving While Impaired

17/43 Rodney Griffin – Simple Affray

18/43 Edwon Lopez-Gomez – Driving While Impaired

19/43 Jesus Lopez-Valdez – Indecent Liberties With Child

20/43 Demetrick Mcdonald – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



21/43 Lynden Mckay – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Injury To Person Property

22/43 Matthew Mcknight – Simple Assault

23/43 Rafael Mickle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft

24/43 Tobin Murphy – Carrying Concealed Weapon

25/43 Isaih Murray – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon



26/43 Natalie Mcdonnell – Communicating Threats – Second Degree Trespass – Injury To Personal Property

27/43 Robert Oliver – Simple Assault

28/43 Michael Phelps – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

29/43 Lawrence Philpot – Consumption Of Malt Beverages

30/43 Travon Poole – Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon



31/43 Deshun Robinson – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

32/43 Gilbert Robinson – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

33/43 Xavia Scott – Larceny

34/43 Jamil; Shipp – Driving While Impaired

35/43 Otila Sierra – Simple Assualt



36/43 Jaylin Sloan – Obtain Property False Pretense

37/43 Darrell Smith – Trespass – Secret Peeping – Resisting Public Officer

38/43 John Stamey – Larceny – Breaking Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

39/43 Angela Thomas – Driving Not Impaired

40/43 Jermone Thompson – Probation Violation – Breaking/Enter Terrorize Injure – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances



41/43 Cristian Vasquez-Hernandez – Assault On A Female

42/43 Dalton Walker – Misdemeanor Larcney – First Degree Trespassing

43/43 Santario Washinngton – Death By Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, September 28th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.