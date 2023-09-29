Rock Hill Officer Terminated After Child Pornography Allegations And Charges

ROCK HILL, S.C – A Rock Hill Police Officer has been terminated after criminal allegations involving child pornography.

On September 28th, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m. the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force informed the Rock Hill Police Department they were investigating the allegations that Officer Daniel Shealy possessed and distributed child pornography over the Internet. Officers with the ICAC presented the information to Chief Chris Watts which led to an internal investigation and the immediate suspension of Shealy.

Shealy was transported to the Moss Justice Center where the investigation continued resulting in criminal charges. The internal investigation led to the immediate termination of Shealy.