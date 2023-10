Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 30th

1/49 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/49 Tristian Young – Breaking and Entering – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property

3/49 Jasanna Wright – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

4/49 Jeremiah Shorter – Driving While License Revoked – No Insurance

5/49 Juan Sevillano – Financial Transaction Card Theft



6/49 Gumer Ramos-Medina – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Open Container Of Alcohol

7/49 Fonesco Price – Misdemeanor Larceny

8/49 Joshua Peterson – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

9/49 John Perry – Possession Of Meth

10/49 Tavar Perkins – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Attempted First Degree Murder



11/49 Humberto Perez – Injury To Personal Property

12/49 Alex Pavon – Retail Theft > $1500 – Felony Larceny

13/49 Elise Patterson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

14/49 Robert Morrison – Assault On A Female – Interference With Emergency Communication

15/49 Michael Montgomery – Second Degree Trespass



16/49 Brandon Miller – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal

17/49 Reginald Mcnair – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer

18/49 Tony Mcdonald – Assault On A Female – Interference Emergency Communuication

19/49 Jamiel Mack – Carrying Concealed Weapon

20/49 Anabel Luna – Driving While Impaired



21/49 Heriberto Lopez-Carvajal – Assault On A Female

22/49 Darcel Little – Simple Assault

23/49 Darrel Lee – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

24/49 Jekyrah Lassiter – Simple Assault

25/49 Anthony Jones – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault By Pointing A Gun



26/49 Thomas Johnson – Breaking And Entering

27/49 Gerald Johson – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Open Container Of Alcohol

28/49 ALona Johnson – Simple Assault

29/49 Lamar Jenkins – Carrying Concelaed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

30/49 Carson Hudgins – Breaking Or Entering



31/49 DAmion Howie – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

32/49 Kemora Holland – Fee:Elude Arrest

33/49 Nila Hill – Assault Government Offical Employee – Simple Affray

34/49 Christina Hernandez – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

35/49 Moises Hernandez – Assault On A Female



36/49 Saniya Heard – Falony Conspiracy – Accessory After The Fact Of Felony

37/49 Shariff Hasian – Habitual Larceny

38/49 Marissa Harris – Maintian Vehicle:Dwelling – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances

39/49 TariqFosrter – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Window Tinting Violation – Driving While License Revoked

40/49 Ibrahiym Earnwell – Driving While Impaired



41/49 Darrett Crockett – Failure To Register – Sex Offender

42/49 Langston Collins – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Felony Death By Vehicle

43/49 Miguel Calderon – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

44/49 Keith Brown – Misdemeanor Larceny

45/49 Kamani Brooks – Driving While Impaired



46/49 Cornelius Bibbs – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal – Communication Threats – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal

47/49 Collin Beck – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Identity Theft – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

48/49 Ja’quez Anthony – Resisting Public Officer – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Assault On A Female

49/49 Elmer Alvarez – Simple Assault



































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, September 30th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.