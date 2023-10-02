Gaston County Mugshots October 1st
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Dennis Barnette – 1st Degree Trespassing – Resisting A Public Officer – Communicating Threats
Roland Bebler – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Bryan Birch – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Possession of Scheduled VI Controlled Substances
James Borga – False Pretense, Conspire – Larceny, Aid And Abet
Robert Broome – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
Jeffrey Cavender – Assault On A Female
Sandra Fisher – Driving While License Revoked – Registration Plate, Drive, Allow While Not Displayed – Registration Card Violation – Insurance, No Liability
Kenneth Glover – Possession Of A Firearm
Rodney Godley – Failure To Appear
Jamal Grady – Possession Of A Firearm – Cocaine Possession – Cocaine Possession With Intent To Manfacture, Sell, Deliver – Maintain A Place For Sale Of A Controlled Substance
Melanie Greene – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
David Gubanez – Assault And Battery
Kaleb Hill – Simple Assault
Surmario Hill – Disorderly Conduct – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Timothy Hill – Failure To Appear – Assault On A Female – Driving While License Revoked – Insurance, No Liability – Violation Of Registration Provisions
Justin Jacobs – Possession Of A Firearm – Expired Registration Plate, Card
Alvin Jeffries – Probation Violation
Asia Knox – Domestic Violence Protection Order – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Injury To Personal Property
Michael Lambert – Impersonating An Officer
Dewayne Page – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Dustin Penley – Failure To Appear
Amanda Phillips – Failure To Appear
Melissa Picklesimer – Failure To Appear
Marvin Rivens – Failure To Appear
Jacquelyn Rowland – Failure To Appear
Arthur Sisk – Failure To Appear
Michael Snyder – Breaking And Entering To Terrorize Or Injure
Melinda Thomas – Child Abuse
Steven Wood – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Scheduled I Controlled Substances – Possession Of Open Container In Passenger Area
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, October 1st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.