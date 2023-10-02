Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 1st

1/30 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/30 Alexis Smith – Probation Violation

3/30 Angela Goebel – Felony Possession of Cocaine

4/30 Anka Thompson – Communicating Threats – Felony Larceny

5/30 Artie McDuffie – Misdemeanor Larceny



6/30 Azariah Roseboro – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle

7/30 Brent Matias – Assault on a Female – Interfere Emergency Communication

8/30 Daniel London – Misuse of 911 System

9/30 Devoris Clark – Probation Violation

10/30 Doll McLendon – AWDWIKISI – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop-Convey in Oper



11/30 Elijah Ely–Bembry – Assault on a Female

12/30 Emanuel Hoskins – Carrying Concealed Weapon – DV Protective Order Violation

13/30 Ivan Ramos – Sexual Battery

14/30 James Stewart – C:S Sch II-Trafficking in Cocaine

15/30 Jason Pickett – Stolen Goods



16/30 Jessica Grieco – Driving While Impaired – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

17/30 June Metts – Simple Assault

18/30 Kaneisha Jones – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

19/30 Lakisha Redfear – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop

20/30 Lawrence Dennis – Assault on a Female



21/30 Luis Herrera–Flores – Assault on a Female

22/30 Marquise Guerrier – Felony Possession of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

23/30 Max Woods – Habitual Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny

24/30 Maxwell McKeand – Assault on a Female – Breaking or Entering

25/30 Michael Koceja – Driving While Impaired



26/30 Mikaeel Abdul–Wakil – Driving While Impaired – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

27/30 Roman Hidalgo – Second Degree Trespass

28/30 Secoya Lewis – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats

29/30 Thomas Gaskin – Second Degree Trespass

30/30 Vernon Hayes – Felony Possession of Cocaine





























































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, October 1st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.