Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 1st
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Alexis Smith – Probation Violation
Angela Goebel – Felony Possession of Cocaine
Anka Thompson – Communicating Threats – Felony Larceny
Artie McDuffie – Misdemeanor Larceny
Azariah Roseboro – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle
Brent Matias – Assault on a Female – Interfere Emergency Communication
Daniel London – Misuse of 911 System
Devoris Clark – Probation Violation
Doll McLendon – AWDWIKISI – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop-Convey in Oper
Elijah Ely–Bembry – Assault on a Female
Emanuel Hoskins – Carrying Concealed Weapon – DV Protective Order Violation
Ivan Ramos – Sexual Battery
James Stewart – C:S Sch II-Trafficking in Cocaine
Jason Pickett – Stolen Goods
Jessica Grieco – Driving While Impaired – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
June Metts – Simple Assault
Kaneisha Jones – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Lakisha Redfear – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop
Lawrence Dennis – Assault on a Female
Luis Herrera–Flores – Assault on a Female
Marquise Guerrier – Felony Possession of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Max Woods – Habitual Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
Maxwell McKeand – Assault on a Female – Breaking or Entering
Michael Koceja – Driving While Impaired
Mikaeel Abdul–Wakil – Driving While Impaired – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Roman Hidalgo – Second Degree Trespass
Secoya Lewis – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats
Thomas Gaskin – Second Degree Trespass
Vernon Hayes – Felony Possession of Cocaine
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, October 1st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.