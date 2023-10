Gaston County Mugshots October 2nd

1/42 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/42 Alontae Turner – DWI – Handgun, Concealed Permit Violation

3/42 Amy Lawless – Failure To Appear, Felony

4/42 Arianae Howard – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/42 Bishop Jefferson – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter



6/42 Brittany Williams – Failure To Appear, Felony

7/42 Carmon Sparks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/42 Charles Christenberry – Failure To Appear, Felony

9/42 Clinton Russell – Failure To Appear, Felony

10/42 Daniel Bowers – Sch I, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch VI, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



11/42 Daniel Saliniaas – DWI

12/42 Danny Conner – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/42 Dennis Hardin – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female

14/42 Dominique Cunningham – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Assault, Female – Parole Warrant

16/42 Donald Stafford – Heroin, Traffick

17/42 George Booth – Larceny, Anti–Inventory Device – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/42 Gregory Bagwell – Sch II, Possess – Sch IV, Possess

19/42 James Eller – Larceny – Conspiracy

20/42 James Murphy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/42 James Tucker – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

22/42 Jasper Fulton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Obtain Property False Pretense

23/42 Jeffery Moses – Sch I, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

24/42 Jennifer Carrillo–Ruiz – Larceny, Misdemeanor

25/42 Joshua Perkins – Stolen Motor Vehicle



26/42 Joshua Reid–Voss – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/42 Julie Frye – Larceny – Conspiracy

28/42 Karess Holt – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Simple – Trespass, 2nd Degree

29/42 Lesha Law – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/42 Malcolm Stubbs – Possess Stolen Firearm – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Firearm, Possess, Felon



31/42 Matthew Jackson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

32/42 Misty Flowers – Assault, Simple

33/42 Nathan Powell – Assault, Female

34/42 Ralph Roseboro – True Bill Of Indictment – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

35/42 Robert Sutton – Possess Methamphetamine – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Seat Belt, Fail To Wear



36/42 Sarbarac Bell – Resist Public Officer – Non Support, Child, Non Iv D

37/42 Scott Pressley – Sch II, Possess– Possess Drug Parpahernalia – Seat Belt, Fail To Wear

38/42 Sidney Pfeifer – Probation Violation

39/42 Steven Burton – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Sell Methamphetamine

40/42 Trevor Strawn – Probation Violation, Other County – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



41/42 William Holder – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

42/42 Willis Moore – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Resist Public Officer





















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 2nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.