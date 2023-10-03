Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 2nd
Aaron Ashford – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Anthony Jordan – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats
Anthony Orrbis – Fraud Disposal Mortgage Prop – Misdemeanor Larceny – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop
Bawi Thawing – Assault On A Female
Bernard Sawyer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Speeding
Cameron Clark – Simple Assault
Charles Bennett – Driving While Impaired
Christie Collins – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Christina Elliott – Probation Violation – Out Of County
Christopher Phillips – Unsafe Passing – Yellow Line – DWLR Impaired Rev – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Davion Cunningham – DV Protective Order Violation
Dean Tate – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Dedric Davis – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Devin King – Assault On A Female
Dominic Lindsay – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Simple Possess Sch IV CS – C:S – Sch II – Simple Possession
Eugene Turner – Felony Stalking
Jaquis Thompson – Hit And Run – Fail To Stop – Prop.Damage
Jarvis Jones – Assault On A Female
Jason Revels – Simple Assault – Assault On A Female
Jerrick Hoffler – Obtain Property False Pretense
Joey Hunt – Possess Heroin – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Reg Plat Improperly Attached
John Parenti – Assault On A Female
Johnny Sullivan – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw
Justin Terry – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Keosha Mack – Habitual Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
Laquan Shewprashad – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Lauren Fairley – DV Protective Order Violation – Simple Assault
Leah Limper – Driving While Impaired
Lorna Barahona – Communicating Threats – Injury To Real Property
Luis Herrera–Flores – Assault On A Female
Marques Fleming – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Paul Earle – Obtain Property False Pretense
Quentin Stevens – Driving While Impaired–Habitual – DWLR Impaired Rev – Driving While Impaired
Raymon Hart – Second Degree Trespass– Misdemeanor Larceny
Raymond Cureton – Second Degree Arson – Burning Personal Property
Reginald Walker – Misdemeanor Larceny
Robert Rucker–Shivers – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female
Romairro Goudy – Burning Personal Property – Malicious Use Of Explosive Damage Proper – Obtain Property False Pretense
Ronquese Harvell – Attempted Uttering – Obtain Property False Pretense – Uttering A Forged Instrument
Samantha Benitez – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Sherrod Williams – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Sonny Lucas – Nonsupport Child – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer
Sylvia Moore – DWI – Aggravated Level 1
Thomas Carnes – Assault On A Female
Travis Patterson – School Attendance Law Violation
Veronica Rosado – Embezzlement
Xavier Bryant – Assault On A Female
Zahria Duncan – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Zane Driver – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, October 2nd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.