Gaston County Mugshots October 3rd
Gaston County Mugshots
Akarrie Bunton – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Firearm, Discharge Into Occupied Property
Ashley Stone – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Aurencio Garcia–Hernandez – Assault, Female
Bart Bazzle – Assault, Female
-
Billy Alexander – Possess Methamphetamine – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Celestial Stone – Failure to Appear, Felony
Chad Smith – Firearm, Possess, Felon
Charles McCaskill – Assault, Simple
Christopher Anderson – Habeas Corpus – Failure to Appear, Felony
Christopher Day – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Local Ordinance-Free Text
Christopher Moore – Failure to Appear, Felony
Craig Walker – Habeas Corpus
Daniel Broca – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Dominga Gomez – Assault, Simple
Emmeleia Peterson – Non Support Child Iv D
Erica Carranza – Assault, Simple
Gary Nickens – Fail to Heed Light or Siren – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle
Gregory Hope – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Jeffery Estep – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Jessup Brewer – Obtain Property False Pretense – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Jkeylo Bagwell – Habeas Corpus
John Saggese – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon – Larceny
Jordan Brown – Kidnapping, Second Degree – Larceny, Motor Vehicle
Joshua Hall – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Joshua Hammonds – Probation Violation – Heroin, Sell:Deliver
Kevin Paz–Rivera – Habeas Corpus
Kevin Smith – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Leigh Davis – Habeas Corpus
Michael Smith – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag
Nathaniel Mims – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Quindon Brooks – Habeas Corpus
Rebecca Moore – DWI – Unsaffe Movement, I – Speed, Exceed Posted
Robert Hill – Non Support, Child, Non Iv D – Non Support Child Iv D
Roy Burgess – Assault, Female
Shannon Barkey – Assault, Simple
Sharon Stamey – Failure to Appear, Felony – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Tabitha Vansickel – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor – Obtain Property False Pretense
Terrence Reid – Habeas Corpus
Tevin Friday – Habeas Corpus
Tommy Pritchard – Habeas Corpus
Wendy Black – Failure to Appear, Felony
Zadih Cadyma – Habeas Corpus
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, October 3rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.