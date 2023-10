Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 3rd

1/35 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/35 David Bernal – Assault By Strangulation

3/35 Montravius Bright – Second Degree Trespass

4/35 Elrico Caldwell – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

5/35 Hector Camacho-Matos – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Stalking – Harrassing Phone Call



6/35 Larry Carr – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Intent To Kill

7/35 Jawan Charlery – Break:Enter Terrorize: Injure

8/35 Monatrius Clark – Misdemeanor Show Case

9/35 Chad Cooke – Misdemeanor Larceny

10/35 Narlie Croutch – Assault On A Female



11/35 Cameron Crump – Driving While License Revoked

12/35 Shelda Ferguson – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Assault With Deadly Weapon On Government Official

13/35 Joseph Ferrintino – Assault – Attempted Serious Injury

14/35 Carlos Garcia – Resisting Public Officer

15/35 Daniella Giamenni – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Stalking



16/35 Jerrick Grier – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

17/35 James Grubb – Driving While License Impaired – Operating Vehicle With No Insurance

18/35 Chauncey Hardrick – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Breaking And Or Entering

19/35 Carson Hudgins – First Degree Burglary – Resisting Public Officer

20/35 Sean Jordan – Shoplifting Concealment Goods – Misdemeanor Larceny – Habitual Larceny



21/35 Shanakia Knotts – Driving While Impaired

22/35 Joseph Marks – Communicating Threats

23/35 Jakerious Mcilwain – Attempted Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

24/35 Markel Mckinney – Simple Assault – Resisting Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct

25/35 William Mendoza – Assault By Strangulation



26/35 D’shonte O’leary – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Trafficking Heroin

27/35 Maurice Paige – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Shoplifting

28/35 Jerry Diaz – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer

29/35 Kenneth Ricardo – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State

30/35 Colton Peterson – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft



31/35 Michael Smith – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card

32/35 Kenneth Tolbert – Assault By Strangulation

33/35 Evans Rolson – Possession Of Stolrn Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

34/35 Sathvik Visurakapalli – Felony Larceny

35/35 Russell Worley – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia







































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, October 3rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.