Gaston County Mugshots October 4th

1/32 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/32 Idris Abdul-Hafiz – Extradiction, Fugitive Other State

3/32 Joshua Blackwell – Parole Warrant

4/32 Shekeyla Caldwell – True Bill Of Indictment

5/32 Laura Campos-Salamanca – Failure To Appear



6/32 Steven Cano – Failure To Appear

7/32 Ashley Davis – Breaking And Entering, Larceny After Breaking And Entering

8/32 Eric Garrison – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Property

9/32 Sheritta Goode – Larceny From Person – Interfering With Emergency Communication, Telephone

10/32 Dennis Howell – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering



11/32 James Jones – Larceny By Employee

12/32 Kenny Linfield – Failure To Appear

13/32 Rafael Lopez-Otero – Failure To Appear

14/32 Jason Lowe – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

15/32 Roger Mason – Probation Violation



16/32 Tevin McCaskill – Cruelty To Animals – Animal Abandonment

17/32 David McDowell – Carrying A Concealed Firearm – Failure To Appear

18/32 Michael Montgomery – Failure To Appear

19/32 Paul Moose – Failure To Appear – Cocaine Possession – Posession Of Drug Paraphernalia

20/32 James Nichols – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Tampering With A Vehicle



21/32 Clyde Ogle – True Bill Of Indictment – Failure To Appear

22/32 Myanna Queen – Common Law Robbery – Conspiracy

23/32 Montana Rawlanson – Simple Assault

24/32 Megan Roering – Failure To Appear

25/32 Brittany Self – Disorderly Conduct – Resisting A Public Officer



26/32 Walter Shepherd – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substance – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

27/32 Bryan Thompson – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substance – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

28/32 Tuan Tran – Failure To Appear

29/32 Drake Wall – Probation Violation

30/32 Ahmad Wallace – Failure To Appear



31/32 Jasmond Walton – Failure To Appear

32/32 Jennifer Ware – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Attempt To Obtain Property On False Pretense – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Shoplifting Concealed Goods – Child Abuse

































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, October 4th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.