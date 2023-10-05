Gaston County Mugshots October 4th
Idris Abdul-Hafiz – Extradiction, Fugitive Other State
Joshua Blackwell – Parole Warrant
Shekeyla Caldwell – True Bill Of Indictment
Laura Campos-Salamanca – Failure To Appear
Steven Cano – Failure To Appear
Ashley Davis – Breaking And Entering, Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Eric Garrison – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Property
Sheritta Goode – Larceny From Person – Interfering With Emergency Communication, Telephone
Dennis Howell – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
James Jones – Larceny By Employee
Kenny Linfield – Failure To Appear
Rafael Lopez-Otero – Failure To Appear
Jason Lowe – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Roger Mason – Probation Violation
Tevin McCaskill – Cruelty To Animals – Animal Abandonment
David McDowell – Carrying A Concealed Firearm – Failure To Appear
Michael Montgomery – Failure To Appear
Paul Moose – Failure To Appear – Cocaine Possession – Posession Of Drug Paraphernalia
James Nichols – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Tampering With A Vehicle
Clyde Ogle – True Bill Of Indictment – Failure To Appear
Myanna Queen – Common Law Robbery – Conspiracy
Montana Rawlanson – Simple Assault
Megan Roering – Failure To Appear
Brittany Self – Disorderly Conduct – Resisting A Public Officer
Walter Shepherd – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substance – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Bryan Thompson – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substance – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Tuan Tran – Failure To Appear
Drake Wall – Probation Violation
Ahmad Wallace – Failure To Appear
Jasmond Walton – Failure To Appear
Jennifer Ware – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Attempt To Obtain Property On False Pretense – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Shoplifting Concealed Goods – Child Abuse
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, October 4th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.