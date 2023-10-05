Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 4th
-
1/39
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
-
2/39
Wayne Sackett – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Resisting Public Officer – Fictitious Title
-
3/39
Antonio Ray – Injury To Personal Property – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device
-
4/39
Michael Perry – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female
-
5/39
Aaliyah Parham – Simple Assault
-
-
6/39
Lashonda Moore – Breaking Or Entering
-
7/39
Stephen Montgomery – Second Degree Burglary – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
8/39
Alexis Minter – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle
-
9/39
Kayla Mills – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharge Firearm In City – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
10/39
Quintrel Mcneil – Driving While Impaired
-
-
11/39
Edison McDonald – Assault By Strangulation – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female
-
12/39
Raheim Leggette – Misdemeanor Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
-
13/39
Christophe Lecorre – Simple Assault
-
14/39
Kyle Kollermeier – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
-
15/39
Kole Koellermeier – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
-
-
16/39
Kenoal Jones – Second Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
17/39
George Johnson – Assault By Pointing A Gun
-
18/39
Christopher Johnson – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endananger – Driving While License Revoked
-
19/39
Shawn Howard – Failure To Report New Address- Sex Offense
-
20/39
Marquitta Hopkins – Simple Assault
-
-
21/39
Chandler Honaker-Hayer – Driving While Impaired – Simple Assault
-
22/39
Bobby Hinson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
23/39
Marlon Harris – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Resisting Public Officer
-
24/39
Lamory Graham – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
-
25/39
Lakeisha Graham – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
-
26/39
Lariska Gaskin – Probation Violation
-
27/39
Kevin Dubon-Ramirez – Driving While Impaired – No Operator’s License – Open Container After Consuming
-
28/39
Javon Davis – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property – Resisting Public Officer
-
29/39
Dive Cunningham Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Simple Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Resisting Public Officer
-
30/39
Antonio Crockety – Non Support Of Child – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property
-
-
31/39
Charles Christenberry – Felony Larceny – Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny – Larceny Removal Of Anti Theft
-
32/39
David Chapman – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
-
33/39
Jasmine Caudle – Simple Assault
-
34/39
Wilbert Butler – Resisting Public Arrest
-
35/39
Naquan Blakeney – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
-
-
36/39
Luquese Black – Give/Lend License Plate – Driving While License Revoked
-
37/39
Jamon Baker – Second Degree Trespass
-
38/39
Erik Alfaro – Reckless Driving – Resisting Public Officer
-
39/39
Leandra Acuna – Misdemeanor Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshot from Wednesday, October 4th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.