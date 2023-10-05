Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 4th

1/39 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/39 Wayne Sackett – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Resisting Public Officer – Fictitious Title

3/39 Antonio Ray – Injury To Personal Property – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device

4/39 Michael Perry – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female

5/39 Aaliyah Parham – Simple Assault



6/39 Lashonda Moore – Breaking Or Entering

7/39 Stephen Montgomery – Second Degree Burglary – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

8/39 Alexis Minter – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle

9/39 Kayla Mills – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharge Firearm In City – Carrying Concealed Weapon

10/39 Quintrel Mcneil – Driving While Impaired



11/39 Edison McDonald – Assault By Strangulation – Second Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female

12/39 Raheim Leggette – Misdemeanor Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

13/39 Christophe Lecorre – Simple Assault

14/39 Kyle Kollermeier – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

15/39 Kole Koellermeier – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation



16/39 Kenoal Jones – Second Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny

17/39 George Johnson – Assault By Pointing A Gun

18/39 Christopher Johnson – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endananger – Driving While License Revoked

19/39 Shawn Howard – Failure To Report New Address- Sex Offense

20/39 Marquitta Hopkins – Simple Assault



21/39 Chandler Honaker-Hayer – Driving While Impaired – Simple Assault

22/39 Bobby Hinson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

23/39 Marlon Harris – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Resisting Public Officer

24/39 Lamory Graham – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

25/39 Lakeisha Graham – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



26/39 Lariska Gaskin – Probation Violation

27/39 Kevin Dubon-Ramirez – Driving While Impaired – No Operator’s License – Open Container After Consuming

28/39 Javon Davis – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property – Resisting Public Officer

29/39 Dive Cunningham Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Simple Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Resisting Public Officer

30/39 Antonio Crockety – Non Support Of Child – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property



31/39 Charles Christenberry – Felony Larceny – Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny – Larceny Removal Of Anti Theft

32/39 David Chapman – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

33/39 Jasmine Caudle – Simple Assault

34/39 Wilbert Butler – Resisting Public Arrest

35/39 Naquan Blakeney – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



36/39 Luquese Black – Give/Lend License Plate – Driving While License Revoked

37/39 Jamon Baker – Second Degree Trespass

38/39 Erik Alfaro – Reckless Driving – Resisting Public Officer

39/39 Leandra Acuna – Misdemeanor Larceny















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshot from Wednesday, October 4th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.