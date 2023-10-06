Gaston County Mugshots October 5th

1/25 Gaston County Mugshots

2/25 Vance Vaughn – Probation Violation

3/25 Jeffrey Teeter – Assault On A Female – Failure To Appear In Court

4/25 Christopher Tallent – Domestic Violence Protection Order

5/25 April Smith – Failure To Appear In Court



6/25 Alexis Smith – Simple Assault

7/25 Tymek Relford – Assault By Strangulation – Resisting Public Officer

8/25 Hayley Powell – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

9/25 Alvina Pierce – Failure To Appear In Court

10/25 Thomas James – Probation Violation – Driving While License Revoked – Resist Public Officer



11/25 Thomas Hester – Probation Violation

12/25 Alvin Harris – Failure To Appear In Court

13/25 Kevin Gibson – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

14/25 Anna Garrett – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Forgery

15/25 Cameron Durham – Break:Enter – Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of Cocaine – Larceny



16/25 Slobodan Dimoski – Robbery With A Dangerous

17/25 Crystal Dellinger – Trafficking Meth

18/25 Edwin Cuz-Rodriguez – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – No License – Failure To Heed Light/Siren

19/25 David Craddock – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

20/25 Donald Cook – Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle – Reckless Driving – No Seat Belt



21/25 Christina Cartrette – Beg For Money

22/25 Timothy Bullanough – Failure To Appear In Court

23/25 Bianca Ayers – Embezzlement

24/25 Daniel Alllison – Carrying Concealed weapon – Registration Plate Expired – Unsafe Movement

25/25 William Adams – Second Degree Trespass – Failure To Appear In Court



















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, October 5th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.