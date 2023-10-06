Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 5th

1/34 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/34 Christopher Moat – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

3/34 Lamond Miller – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

4/34 Christopher Miles – Carrying Concealed Weapon

5/34 Kameron Mcdowell – Possession Of Cocaine



6/34 Taymond Mcclinton – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property

7/34 Khyree Lewis – Assault On A Female

8/34 Ronalds Lennon – Communicating Threats

9/34 Native Johnson – Possession Of Cocaine

10/34 Donta Johnson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer



11/34 Lakisha Hunter– Misdemeanor Larceny – Attempted Common Law Robbery

12/34 Ronalds Houston – Trafficking Heroin

13/34 Ryan Holian – Assault By Strangulation

14/34 Adrian Hackett – Breaking Or Entering

15/34 Theodore Gregory – Murder – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy



16/34 Jaleel Graves – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On a Female – Injury To Real Property

17/34 Air’e Richardson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Assault

18/34 Michele Gabriel – Simple Assault – Injury To Real Property

19/34 Stacy Forney – Driving While License Revoked – Open Container Of Alcohol Violation

20/34 Kenneth Foard – Felony Larceny – Resisting Public Officer



21/34 ANna Fickert – Simple Assault

22/34 Fatima Fattaah – Probation Violation

23/34 K’Shawn Farrington – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Injury To Personal Property – Discharge Firearm In City

24/34 Larry Everhart – Speeding

25/34 Roberto Estillo – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger



26/34 Denzel Ellison – Assault On A Female

27/34 Porsche Davis – Simple Assault

28/34 Kristopher Davis – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female

29/34 Eddie Davis – Driving While Impaired – Probation Violation

30/34 Joshua Chavis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



31/34 Shaiyah Brooks – Probation Violation

32/34 Jabore Beaty – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

33/34 Elijah Baldwin – Obtaine Property By False Pretense

34/34 Natavia Amos – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State – Resisting Public Officer





































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, October 5th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.