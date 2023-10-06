Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 5th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Christopher Moat – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Lamond Miller – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Christopher Miles – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Kameron Mcdowell – Possession Of Cocaine
Taymond Mcclinton – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
Khyree Lewis – Assault On A Female
Ronalds Lennon – Communicating Threats
Native Johnson – Possession Of Cocaine
Donta Johnson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Lakisha Hunter– Misdemeanor Larceny – Attempted Common Law Robbery
Ronalds Houston – Trafficking Heroin
Ryan Holian – Assault By Strangulation
Adrian Hackett – Breaking Or Entering
Theodore Gregory – Murder – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy
Jaleel Graves – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On a Female – Injury To Real Property
Air’e Richardson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Assault
Michele Gabriel – Simple Assault – Injury To Real Property
Stacy Forney – Driving While License Revoked – Open Container Of Alcohol Violation
Kenneth Foard – Felony Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
ANna Fickert – Simple Assault
Fatima Fattaah – Probation Violation
K’Shawn Farrington – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Injury To Personal Property – Discharge Firearm In City
Larry Everhart – Speeding
Roberto Estillo – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Denzel Ellison – Assault On A Female
Porsche Davis – Simple Assault
Kristopher Davis – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female
Eddie Davis – Driving While Impaired – Probation Violation
Joshua Chavis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Shaiyah Brooks – Probation Violation
Jabore Beaty – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Elijah Baldwin – Obtaine Property By False Pretense
Natavia Amos – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State – Resisting Public Officer
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, October 5th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.