Wendy’s Employee Shoots & Kills Co-Worker In North Charlotte, According To CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC — A Wendy’s employee in north Charlotte was shot and killed by a co-worker while on the job, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting took place Friday evening around 5PM at the Wendy’s on the 3700 block of W.T. Harris Blvd.

According to CMPD, a fight started between two Wendy’s employees. Shots were then fired inside and outside of the restaurant.

CMPD says the victim, one of the employees, was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The suspect is in custody.