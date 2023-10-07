Gaston County Mugshots October 6th
Gaston County Mugshots
Arthur Wilson – Assault On A Female
Sheila Williams – Driving While Impaired
Jenny White – Failure To Appear In Court
Vincent Summers – First Degree Sex Offense – Indecent Liberties With Child
Brittany Smith – Driving While Impaired
Zion Robbins – Assault On A Female – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
Omar Nash – Probation Violation
Elijah Muhammad – Failure To Appear In Court – Resist Public Officer – No Seat Belt
Cosby McKenzie – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Driving While Impaired – Resisting Public Officer
Christopher McAbee – Probation Violation – Flee/Elude Arrest – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Speeding
Jamya Marion – Failure To Appear In Court
Windy Lawley – Probation Violation
Jamal Johnson – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resist Public Officer
Richard Hooper – Trafficking Heroin
Le’don – Henley – Probation Violation
David Grieves – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Isabella Feritta – Probation Violation
Matthew Cooley – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Controlled Substance At Jail
Keley Caygle – Simple Assault
Sateasia Carothers – Failure To Appear in Court – Disorderly Conduct
Fred Bennet – Communicating Threats
Discharge Firearm In Occupied Dwelling – Communicate Threats – Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of Firearm – Possession Of Cocaine
Janae Armstong –Driving While Impaired – Flee/Elude Arrest Motor Vehicle
William Aldrich – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty