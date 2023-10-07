Gaston County Mugshots October 6th

1/25 Gaston County Mugshots

2/25 Arthur Wilson – Assault On A Female

3/25 Sheila Williams – Driving While Impaired

4/25 Jenny White – Failure To Appear In Court

5/25 Vincent Summers – First Degree Sex Offense – Indecent Liberties With Child



6/25 Brittany Smith – Driving While Impaired

7/25 Zion Robbins – Assault On A Female – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

8/25 Omar Nash – Probation Violation

9/25 Elijah Muhammad – Failure To Appear In Court – Resist Public Officer – No Seat Belt

10/25 Cosby McKenzie – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Driving While Impaired – Resisting Public Officer



11/25 Christopher McAbee – Probation Violation – Flee/Elude Arrest – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Speeding

12/25 Jamya Marion – Failure To Appear In Court

13/25 Windy Lawley – Probation Violation

14/25 Jamal Johnson – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resist Public Officer

15/25 Richard Hooper – Trafficking Heroin



16/25 Le’don – Henley – Probation Violation

17/25 David Grieves – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

18/25 Isabella Feritta – Probation Violation

19/25 Matthew Cooley – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Controlled Substance At Jail

20/25 Keley Caygle – Simple Assault



21/25 Sateasia Carothers – Failure To Appear in Court – Disorderly Conduct

22/25 Fred Bennet – Communicating Threats

23/25 Discharge Firearm In Occupied Dwelling – Communicate Threats – Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of Firearm – Possession Of Cocaine

24/25 Janae Armstong –Driving While Impaired – Flee/Elude Arrest Motor Vehicle

25/25 William Aldrich – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation



















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, October 6th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty