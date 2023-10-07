Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 6th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Shameka Wright – Driving While License Revoked
Purvis Walker – Driving While Impaired
Aaron Walker – Driving While Impaired
Karen Tran – Second Degree Trespassing
Tony Torrence – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving to Endanger
Kerry Thomas – Simple Assault
Ne’Terra Taylor – Misdemenor Larceny
Sara Stegall – False Police Report
Massiah Spears – Felony Larceny
Ridge Ruff – Resisting Public Officer
Camsisha Roseborough – Felony Larceny
Antonio Reeves – First Burglary – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy
Kameron Poe – Breaking Or Entering
John Peterson – Simple Assault
Nathan Perry – Trafficking Heroin– Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Deion Perry – Driving While Impaired
Christina Namour – Assault On A Child Under 12
Wilfred Nagbe – Possession Of Cocaine
Davieon Morrison – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle
Sintara Mcintyre – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Alexander Maclean – Obtain Property False Pretense
Nathan Lambert – Driving While Not Impaired – First Degree Trespass
Luther Jordan – Stolen Vehicle – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Lorne Jordan – Larceny
Thaddeaus Jones – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Benjamin Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny
Amber Jankura – Probation Violation
Ryqwonn Herron – Probation Violation
Patrick Guetterman – Fugitive:Extradition In Other State
Mikhail Froleno – Assault Inflict Serious Injury
Wesley Freeman – Misdemeanor Larceny
Tony Duncan – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Lashawn Downy – Attempt First Degree Burglary
Candice Cureton – Driving While Impaired
Shanna Cotton – Assault Inflciting Serious
Jess Capers – Misdemeanor Larceny
Zsadellla Burris – Flee/Elude Arrest
Sean Brown – Driving While Licnese Revoked
Ja’lyn Brown – Simple Assault
Chervon Brown – Driving Not Impaired
Tiaje Bright – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Wesley Braddock – Communication Threats – Possesion Of Firearm By Felon
Deion Boyd – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Justin Billingslea – Probation Violation
Rachel Berry – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Kimshon Benneth – Simple Assault
Marcel Beaver – Driving While License Revoked
Walter Barringer – Resister Public Officer – Common Law Robbery
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, October 6th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.