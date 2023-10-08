Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 7th

1/37 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/37 Tyler White – Failure To Provide Proof Fare Pay – Resisting Public Officer – Breaking And Or Entering

3/37 Anthony Walton – Attempted Kidnapping – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Attempted Common Law Robbery

4/37 Louis Velez – Assault By Strangulation

5/37 Joshua Vanadore – Second Degree Trespass



6/37 Artie Moore–Thompson – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

7/37 Savon Sykes – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle

8/37 Amari Stowe – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Probation Violation

9/37 Dontae Stafford – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

10/37 Tyree Smith – Assault On A Female



11/37 Anthony Smith – Assault Government Official

12/37 Antiawan Singleton – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

13/37 Teashawn Self – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

14/37 Logan Rushing – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

15/37 Eduardo Rosales – Simple Assault



16/37 William Robinson – Attempted Robbery With Weapon – Possession Of Fireaem By Felon

17/37 Ian Reed – Second Degree Trespass

18/37 Donna Reed – Simple Assault

19/37 Jose Quijada-Ortega – Possession Weapons Of Mass District – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Open Container Alcohol Violence

20/37 Isaac Morenoramos – Carrying Concealed Weapon



21/37 Michael Moore – Habitual Larceny – Shoplifting Concealment Goods – Second Degree Trespass

22/37 Caleb Moore – Speeding

23/37 Javon Mcgregory – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats

24/37 Timajia Martin – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault On A Female – Felony Probation Violation

25/37 Charles Martin – Misdemeanor Larceny



26/37 Le’Chon Hughes – Assault On A Female

27/37 Marquel Holt – Felony Secret Peeping

28/37 Dawdy Hines – Assault On A Female – Simple Possession Controlled Substances

29/37 Marvin Hernandez – Assault By Strangulation

30/37 Gregory Hairston – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking In Cocaine



31/37 Quashod Greene – Assault On A Female

32/37 Christopher Franks – First Degree Murder

33/37 Sarah Fields – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault

34/37 Rayvon Darthard – Assault On A Female

35/37 Justin Campbell – Injury To Real Property



36/37 Jonathan Barber – Driving While Impaired

37/37 Quentin Aiken – Larceny Of A Freedom – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle











































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, October 7th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.