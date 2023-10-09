Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 8th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Andrea Givner – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Resisting Public Officer
Antuanne Kerr – Disclose Private Images:Adult
Brandon Anderson – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam
Brandon Monk – Misdemeanor Larceny
Brianna Fox – Simple Assault
Christian Catarino – Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Larceny – Breaking and or Entering
Cornell Butler – Felony Larceny
Corneluis Gaddy – PWISD Cocaine
Demetros Jones – Second Degree Trespass
Demmari Brown – Breaking or Entering
Dequilas Rendleman – Operate Veh No Ins – Drive:Allow MV No Registration – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Dumariya Coleman – Second Degree Sexual Offense
Edgar Evans – Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay – Resisting Public Officer
Emmanuel Sanchez– Hernandez – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Assault on a Female
Ferne Marroquin–Gonzalez – Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault
Flavio Guillen – Simple Assault
Frankie Blackwelder – Intoxicated and Disruptive
Gleazar Bautista – Indecent Liberties With Child – Burglary First Degree – Second Degree Forcible Rape
Hakeem Windley – Attempted Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon
Jabien Fraylon – Simple Assault
Jaime Gutierrez – Drive:Allow MV No Registration – Speeding – Reckless Driving to Endanger
Joanne Hall – Assault With a Deadly Weapon
Jontavius Cunningham – Simple Affray
Jose Lopez–Rios – Driving While Impaired
Justin Brown – Driving While Impaired
Laketha Burton – Probation Violation-Out of County
Latricha Gatewood – Misdemeanor Larceny – Shoplifting Concealment Goods
Lauren Fairley – DV Protective Order Violation
Lonnie Hames – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Assault on a Female
Marquis Alexander – Assault By Pointing a Gun – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats
Marvin Willis – Driving While Impaired
Natasha Gray – Driving While Impaired
Nirvana Blake – Assault Phy Inj Emergency Prsn
Rayshad Fields – Discharge Firearm in City
Reginald Javis – Simple Assault – Assault on a Female – Probation Violation
Rodrick Black – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Tron McNair – Second Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Tyree Fate – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Possession of Firearm By Felon
Westin Clark – AWDW Intent to Kill – Kidnapping Second Degree – Assault By Pointing a Gun
William Dibella – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Xavier Smith – AWDW Intent to Kill – Injury to Personal Property – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Xzavin Sutton – Second Degree Trespass
Yonatan Aragon – Assault on a Female
Zsaquan Burris – Resisting Public Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, October 8th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.