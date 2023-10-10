Gaston County Mugshots October 9th

1/35 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/35 Alexandria Anthony – Habeas Corpus

3/35 Amber Kerley – Probation Violation

4/35 Austin Heffner – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage

5/35 Bryan Abee – Sch II, Possess



6/35 Carrie Winstead – Sch II, Possess

7/35 Cason Fuller – Obtain Property False Pretense – Larceny, Misdemeanor

8/35 Christopher Martin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/35 Christopher McGugan – Assault, Female

10/35 Christopher Rice – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Probation Violation



11/35 Christy Rodriguez – Possess Methamphetamine

12/35 Crystal Pence – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess, Prison:Jail

13/35 David Lynn – Habeas Corpus

14/35 David Pittman – Failure To Appear, Felony

15/35 Earle Orendorff – Break:Enter



16/35 Felix Colon–Maldonado – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage

17/35 Jacob Stacey – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage

18/35 Jamie Daily – Domestic Violence Protection Order

19/35 Jartavious Barnett – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/35 Jeffrey Blanton – Obtain Property False Pretense – Break:Enter – Larceny, AFter Break:Enter



21/35 Jerred Gaynor – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst

22/35 Jessica Matthews – Trespass, 2nd Degree

23/35 Jodie Wolfe – Larceny, Misdemeanor

24/35 Jose Romero–Amaya – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/35 Julian Andrade – Heroin, Traffick



26/35 Mark Hartgrove – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/35 Marlaina Cornelius – Failure To Appear, Felony

28/35 Ricardo Clark – Habeas Corpus

29/35 Ronald Jenkins – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea CT Compo – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Conspiracy – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

30/35 Shan Stephens – Assault, Female



31/35 Stacy Cadenhead – Resist Public Officer – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fraud, Financial Card

32/35 Tiffany Hicks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

33/35 Trey Seagle – Assault, Female

34/35 Victoria Medlin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

35/35 Zaire Muhhamad – Habeas Corpus







































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 9th.

*All are presumed until proven guilty.