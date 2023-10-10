Gaston County Mugshots October 9th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Alexandria Anthony – Habeas Corpus
Amber Kerley – Probation Violation
Austin Heffner – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Bryan Abee – Sch II, Possess
Carrie Winstead – Sch II, Possess
Cason Fuller – Obtain Property False Pretense – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Christopher Martin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher McGugan – Assault, Female
Christopher Rice – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Probation Violation
Christy Rodriguez – Possess Methamphetamine
Crystal Pence – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess, Prison:Jail
David Lynn – Habeas Corpus
David Pittman – Failure To Appear, Felony
Earle Orendorff – Break:Enter
Felix Colon–Maldonado – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Jacob Stacey – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Jamie Daily – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Jartavious Barnett – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jeffrey Blanton – Obtain Property False Pretense – Break:Enter – Larceny, AFter Break:Enter
Jerred Gaynor – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst
Jessica Matthews – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Jodie Wolfe – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Jose Romero–Amaya – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Julian Andrade – Heroin, Traffick
Mark Hartgrove – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Marlaina Cornelius – Failure To Appear, Felony
Ricardo Clark – Habeas Corpus
Ronald Jenkins – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea CT Compo – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Conspiracy – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Shan Stephens – Assault, Female
Stacy Cadenhead – Resist Public Officer – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fraud, Financial Card
Tiffany Hicks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Trey Seagle – Assault, Female
Victoria Medlin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Zaire Muhhamad – Habeas Corpus
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 9th.
*All are presumed until proven guilty.