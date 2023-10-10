Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 9th
Amiere Adair – Forgery Of Instrument – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer
Andre Law – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag
Anthony Vaughn – Interfere Emergency Communication – Assault By Strangulation – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Antonio Reeves – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Arsenio Hopper – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Breaking And Or Entering – Possess Stolen Firearm – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – PWISD Cocaine
Ashley Perdue – Driving While License Revoked – Park Fire HYD:Station:Priv Dr:Fire Lane – Fictitious Information To Officer
Bryant Mcilwaine – AWDW Intent To Kill
Carlos Izaguirre – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Cedric Roseboro – Misdemeanor Larceny
Cedric Scarboro – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Drive With Two Headlamps – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Cherish Williams – Felony Larceny
David Cradle – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDW Intent To Kill – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Demontrey King – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Deshun Robinson – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
Deszmond Smith – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Edward Johnston – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License
Fritz Schaffer – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Flee:Elude Arrest
Geoffrey Mclean – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Isaiah Blocker – Misdemeanor Larceny – H:I Felony Probation Violation
Jackie Woodard – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jakayla Wilson – Driving After Consuming <21 – Flee:Elude Arrest – Fail Heed Light Or Siren
Jason Hunt – Perjury – Obtain Property False Pretense – Buy:Sell Vehicle No License
Jawann Walker – Misdemeanor Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehilce – Larceny After Break:Enter
John Frazier – Habitual Larceny
John Hill – Open Container Ordinance – Driving While Impaired – Expired Registration Card:Tag
Joseph Molok – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
Joshua Green – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Keith Funderburk – Misdemeanor Larceny – Probation Violation
Kevin Holman – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Murder
Labrado Gonzalez – No Operator’s License – Operate Veh No Ins
Lewis Propst – C:S Sch II – Sell:Deliver Schedule II Con – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Luis Placensia – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Parpaphernalia
Malik Walker – DV Protective Order Violation – AWDW Serious Injury Felony Conspiracy
Matthew Saggio – Driving While Impaired
Michael Bowser – Communicating Threats
Mitchell Keyes – Fugitive:Extradtion Other State
Muawiyah Omoruyi – Second Degree Trespass – Shoplifting Concealment Goods
Mya Wallace – Simple Assault
Ntolo Badibanga – Driving While Impaired
Oscar Melghem–Manueles – Driving While Impaired – Speeding
Pamela Ramsey – Misdemeanor Larceny
Purvis Walker – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Rebekah Powell – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Reginald Bowman – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Ronald Byrd – Assault By Stangulation – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female
Sayeline Nunez – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Shenata Clayborne – Assault Phy Inj Emergency Prsn
Victoria Jones – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
William Rodgers – Assault On A Female
Zsadella Burris – Resisting Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, October 9th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.