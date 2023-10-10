Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 9th

1/51 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/51 Amiere Adair – Forgery Of Instrument – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer

3/51 Andre Law – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag

4/51 Anthony Vaughn – Interfere Emergency Communication – Assault By Strangulation – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

5/51 Antonio Reeves – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



6/51 Arsenio Hopper – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Breaking And Or Entering – Possess Stolen Firearm – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – PWISD Cocaine

7/51 Ashley Perdue – Driving While License Revoked – Park Fire HYD:Station:Priv Dr:Fire Lane – Fictitious Information To Officer

8/51 Bryant Mcilwaine – AWDW Intent To Kill

9/51 Carlos Izaguirre – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

10/51 Cedric Roseboro – Misdemeanor Larceny



11/51 Cedric Scarboro – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Drive With Two Headlamps – Fail Maintain Lane Control

12/51 Cherish Williams – Felony Larceny

13/51 David Cradle – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDW Intent To Kill – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

14/51 Demontrey King – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

15/51 Deshun Robinson – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



16/51 Deszmond Smith – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter

17/51 Edward Johnston – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License

18/51 Fritz Schaffer – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Flee:Elude Arrest

19/51 Geoffrey Mclean – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

20/51 Isaiah Blocker – Misdemeanor Larceny – H:I Felony Probation Violation



21/51 Jackie Woodard – Misdemeanor Larceny

22/51 Jakayla Wilson – Driving After Consuming <21 – Flee:Elude Arrest – Fail Heed Light Or Siren

23/51 Jason Hunt – Perjury – Obtain Property False Pretense – Buy:Sell Vehicle No License

24/51 Jawann Walker – Misdemeanor Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehilce – Larceny After Break:Enter

25/51 John Frazier – Habitual Larceny



26/51 John Hill – Open Container Ordinance – Driving While Impaired – Expired Registration Card:Tag

27/51 Joseph Molok – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

28/51 Joshua Green – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

29/51 Keith Funderburk – Misdemeanor Larceny – Probation Violation

30/51 Kevin Holman – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Murder



31/51 Labrado Gonzalez – No Operator’s License – Operate Veh No Ins

32/51 Lewis Propst – C:S Sch II – Sell:Deliver Schedule II Con – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

33/51 Luis Placensia – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Parpaphernalia

34/51 Malik Walker – DV Protective Order Violation – AWDW Serious Injury Felony Conspiracy

35/51 Matthew Saggio – Driving While Impaired



36/51 Michael Bowser – Communicating Threats

37/51 Mitchell Keyes – Fugitive:Extradtion Other State

38/51 Muawiyah Omoruyi – Second Degree Trespass – Shoplifting Concealment Goods

39/51 Mya Wallace – Simple Assault

40/51 Ntolo Badibanga – Driving While Impaired



41/51 Oscar Melghem–Manueles – Driving While Impaired – Speeding

42/51 Pamela Ramsey – Misdemeanor Larceny

43/51 Purvis Walker – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

44/51 Rebekah Powell – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

45/51 Reginald Bowman – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger



46/51 Ronald Byrd – Assault By Stangulation – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female

47/51 Sayeline Nunez – Financial Transaction Card Fraud

48/51 Shenata Clayborne – Assault Phy Inj Emergency Prsn

49/51 Victoria Jones – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

50/51 William Rodgers – Assault On A Female



51/51 Zsadella Burris – Resisting Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct







































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, October 9th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.