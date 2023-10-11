Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 10th
Alfonso Shelton – Assault on a Child Under 12 – Probation Violation
Alfonso Valdez – Resisting Public Officer
Alice Sherrill – Misdemeanor Larceny
Antonio Reeves – Possession of Firearm By Felon
Aremy Naranjo–Mendez – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Fail to Wear Seat Belt-Driver
Brianna Plyler – Resisting Public Officer – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon
Bryan Hope – Assault on a Female
Cedric Miller – Assault on a Female – Nonsupport Child
Cheytianna Griffin – Open Container Alcohol Viol – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Christy Carano – Breaking and or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Daniel Moore – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats – Injury to Personal Property
Darius Bowden – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure
Darrell Brown – Possession of Firearm By Felon – AWDWIKISI
Darrell Smith – Indecent Exposure
Darshaun Jackson – Obtaining Drug By Fraud or Forgery – Poss 5+ Counterfeit Instrument
Davion Kimble – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Assault With Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill – AWDW Serious Injury
Demetrius Adams – Assault By Pointing a Gun
Dominique Welch – Misdemeanor Larceny
Ernest Caldwell – Breaking and or Entering – Felony Larceny
Gabriel Johnson – Assault on a Female
Geneva Harris – Assault With a Deadly Weapon
Jalen Smith – Driving While Impaired
Jalin Brown – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Injury to Real Property
James Lindsey – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Jamir Nichols – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Discharge Firearm in City
Jason Centeno – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy
Jessica Hammond – Probation Violation
Joenathan Barrett – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer
John Brooks – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam – Improper Backing
Joshua Stepnoski – Third Degree Sex Exploit Minor
Kelly Quintanilla–Zaldana – Simple Assault
Khiahna Lane – Assault With a Deadly Weapon
Matthew Rios – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Fail to Heed Blue Light:Siren – Reckless Driving to Endanger
Melanie Rivera–Merlos – Felony Conspiracy
Pedro Fraire–Contreras – Resisting Public Officer
Reginald Ellis – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Richard Harris – Misdemeanor Larceny
Richard Nycum – Second Degree Trespass
Robert Stewart – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Rodriquez Smith – Breaking or Entering
Roger Portaro – Assault on a Female
Sam Nafisi – Driving While Impaired
Shady Hegazy – Sexual Servitude Child Victim – Dissem Material:Perform Harmful to Minor
Timajia Martin – Possession of Firearm By Felon
Tristan Watson – Resisiting Public Officer – No Liability Insurance – Reckless Driving to Endanger
Tyler Jennings – Simple Possess Sch VI CS
Whitney Chilson – Misdemeanor Larceny
William Menjivar – Assault on a Female
Willie Bowier – Resisting Public Officer
Wilmer Ortiz – Assault on a Female
Yolandus Pratt – Indecent Exposure – Resisting Public Officer – Shoplifting Concealment Goods
Zyon Barrett–Tobias – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, October 10th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.