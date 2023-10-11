Murder Investigation Underway Following Shooting At Convenience Store On Pavilion Boulevard In University City

1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8



6/8

7/8

8/8















CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven on October 11th on Pavilion Boulevard in northeast Charlotte.

Police say they responded to a shooting at the convenience store shortly after 10pm. Upon arrival, officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. MEDIC responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

Witness video shows officers using a dog to search for the suspect. No arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.