Tropical Storm Sean has formed in the Eastern Atlantic. It is the 19th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Sean is located more than 700 miles to the west southwest from the Cape Verde Islands. Sustained winds are 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The storm is not forecast to change in strength much over the next few days as it moves toward the northwest through the Atlantic. It will remain a tropical storm through the weekend, before becoming a remnant low over the Central Atlantic early next week. As of now, it will not be a threat to land.

There are 3 names remaining on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Name List this season including Tammy, Vince, and Whitney. Atlantic Hurricane Season continues through November 30.

