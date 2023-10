Gaston County Mugshots October 11th

1/36 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/36 Adam Clemmons – Assault, Simple

3/36 Angel Pardillo – Affray

4/36 Boyd Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation, Other County

5/36 Bradley Farmer – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess, Prison:Jail



6/36 Cameron Clemons – Assault, Simple

7/36 Chelsie Latham – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/36 Colden Maple – Assault, Female

9/36 Dai–jon Anderson – Assault By Strangluation – Assault, Female

10/36 Daniel Mitchell – Affray



11/36 Dashwn Squire – Break:Enter – Larceny, Firearm – Assault, Pointing A Gun – Assault, Female

12/36 Elesa Bush – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/36 Elizabeth Whitley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/36 Issac Clemmons – Assault, Simple

15/36 Jada Helms – Larceny, Employee



16/36 Jennifer Ware – Failure To Appear, Felony

17/36 Justin Jenkins – Defraud, Innkeeper – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Sch VI, Possess – Injury, Real Property

18/36 Keary Sherbert – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/36 Keith Powell – DWI

20/36 Kiera Banks – Larcney, Employee



21/36 Kimberly Nguyen – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/36 Lakisha Mackins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/36 Mario Black – Non Support Child Iv D

24/36 Maya Camp – AWDWISI

25/36 Melissa Singleton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



26/36 Melony Smith – Affray

27/36 Michael Rumfelt – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

28/36 Olivia Chavis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

29/36 Rebecca Teeter – Non Support Child Iv D

30/36 Ronquavies Scott – Assault, Female



31/36 Seth Brewer – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Fail To Report Accident – Backing, Improper

32/36 Steven Watson – Probation Violation

33/36 Tallie Purkey – Probation Violation

34/36 Tony West – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Attempte Obtain Property False Pretense – Injury, Real Property

35/36 Walter Miles – Stat Rape Of Child By Adult – Indecent Liberites, Child



36/36 Yakotus Currence – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Injury, Real Property – Injury, Personal Property









































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, October 11th.

*All are presumed until proven guilty.