Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 11th
Zoie Ward – Resist Public Officer
Zayquan Clark – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – PWIMSD Sch II CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – C:S Sch II – Sell:Deliver Schedule II Con
Tameka Morrow – Possess Stolen Firearm
Shady Hegazy – Parole Violation
Renan Rodriguez – Resisting Public Officer
Quintaries Drakeford – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation
Oscar Harris – DWLR Impaired Rev
Nathaniel Ogando – Assault By Strangulation
Naashiem Woodard – C:S – Sch II – Possess – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Michael Hudson – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Martin Delgado – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Kenneth Robinson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Financial Idenity Fraud
John Woody – Driving While Impaired – Reckles Drvg–Wanton Disregard
Jason Thompson – Probation Violation
James Poe – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
James Lindsey – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
James Grubb – Misdemeanor Larceny – Obtain Property False Pretense – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop
James Adcock – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jamal Woodcock – Resisting Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Common Law Robbery
Jaleesa Davis – Communicating Threats
Issac Cooper – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault
Hayley Fernandes – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Frank Mcbride – Driving While Impaired
Dmari Corbin – Assault On A Female – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Demetrius Jones – Second Degree Trespass
Damontre Harris – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Identity Theft – Obtain Property False Pretense
Dale Small – Felony Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Creayshun Dunbar – Simple Assault
Cortez Johnson – Second Degree Trespass
Cheryl Jackson – Misdemeanor Larceny
Charles Penn – Injury To Personal Property – Assault By Strangulation – Interfere Emergency Communication – Kidnapping – Assault On A Female
Cedric Miller – Assault On A Female – Nonsupport Child
Breaunna Miller – Embezzlement – Felony Conspiracy
Bobby Faassen – Probation Violation – Injury To Personal Property – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Alvaro Mejia – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Sexual Battery
Allen Sanders – Larceny Of A Firearm – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, October 11th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.