Gaston County Mugshots October 12th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Antonio Mcclary – Habeas Corpus
Brandy Lowrance – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Estrada – Injury, Personal Property
Curtis Manning – Assault, Female – DWI – Local Ordinance
Daniel Vandervelde – Habeas Corpus
David Richards – Possess Methamphetamine – Vehicle, Possess Stolen – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Dequilas Rendleman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Destiny Freeman – Larceny
James Ruffin – Traffic, Methamphetamine
Jarkevius Sanders – Non Support Child Iv D
Jaylen Springs – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Aggressive Driving – Speed, Exceed Posted – License, No Operators – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Resist Public Officer
Jeffrey Carringer – Parole Warrant
Jessica Aguilar – DWI
Johnathan Leach – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Larceny, Firearm – Larceny – Probation Violation
Jonathan Beavers – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Jose Recinos–Melgar – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Immigration
Julius Vazquez – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Assault, Simple
Kaleb Grigg – Larceny, Motor Vehicle
Melissa Poplin – Kidnapping, Children – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile
Quentin Havens – Probation Violation
Ray Weber – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex–Off – Probation Violation
Richard Chavis – Sch II, POssess W: Manuf:Sell:Del – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Ronnie Chastaine – Possess Methamphetamine
Shane Willis – Assault, Simple – Probation Violation, Other County
Shannon Royal – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Shyla Murray – Assault, Simple
Simon Lumpkin – Probation Violation, Other County
Stewart Carr – Failure To Appear, Felony
Tarbush Green – Possess Stolen Property
Terry Hatten – Parole Warrant
Timothy Nealy – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Zion Davis – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, October 12th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.