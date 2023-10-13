Gaston County Mugshots October 12th

1/35 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/35 Antonio Mcclary – Habeas Corpus

3/35 Brandy Lowrance – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

4/35 Casey Caldwell – DWI

5/35 Christopher Estrada – Injury, Personal Property



6/35 Curtis Manning – Assault, Female – DWI – Local Ordinance

7/35 Daniel Vandervelde – Habeas Corpus

8/35 David Richards – Possess Methamphetamine – Vehicle, Possess Stolen – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

9/35 Dequilas Rendleman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/35 Destiny Freeman – Larceny



11/35 James Ruffin – Traffic, Methamphetamine

12/35 Jarkevius Sanders – Non Support Child Iv D

13/35 Jaylen Springs – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Aggressive Driving – Speed, Exceed Posted – License, No Operators – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Resist Public Officer

14/35 Jeffrey Carringer – Parole Warrant

15/35 Jessica Aguilar – DWI



16/35 Johnathan Leach – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Larceny, Firearm – Larceny – Probation Violation

17/35 Jonathan Beavers – Trespass, 2nd Degree

18/35 Jose Recinos–Melgar – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Immigration

19/35 Julius Vazquez – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Assault, Simple

20/35 Kaleb Grigg – Larceny, Motor Vehicle



21/35 Melissa Poplin – Kidnapping, Children – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile

22/35 Quentin Havens – Probation Violation

23/35 Ray Weber – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex–Off – Probation Violation

24/35 Richard Chavis – Sch II, POssess W: Manuf:Sell:Del – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

25/35 Ronnie Chastaine – Possess Methamphetamine



26/35 Santel Hill – AWDW

27/35 Shane Willis – Assault, Simple – Probation Violation, Other County

28/35 Shannon Royal – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

29/35 Shyla Murray – Assault, Simple

30/35 Simon Lumpkin – Probation Violation, Other County



31/35 Stewart Carr – Failure To Appear, Felony

32/35 Tarbush Green – Possess Stolen Property

33/35 Terry Hatten – Parole Warrant

34/35 Timothy Nealy – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

35/35 Zion Davis – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer







































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, October 12th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.