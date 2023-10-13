Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 12th

1/42 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/42 Shady Hegazy – Parole Violation

3/42 Danny Zea – Driving While Impaired

4/42 Joziaya Woods – Simple Assault

5/42 Joshua Willis – Simple Assault



6/42 Aaron Whitlock – Resisting Public Officer

7/42 Christopher Wheeler – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

8/42 Christina Watts – Statutory Sexual Offense With Child

9/42 Khari Stewart – Assault On Campus Police – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

10/42 Dylan Spencer – First Degree Murder



11/42 Deandra Spencer – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

12/42 Quevin Smith – Assault On A Female – Assault On A child Under 12

13/42 Dejoune Smith – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State

14/42 Saul Scott – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

15/42 Jaime Salmeronramos – First Degree Kidnapping – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Assault By Pointing A Gun



16/42 Draper Robinson – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

17/42 Tyshan Pride – Driving While Impaired

18/42 Christopher Pratt – Simple Assault

19/42 Wendell Phillips – Domestic Order Violation

20/42 Matthew Parks – Failure To Register As Sex Offender



21/42 Alfred Nimley – Assault On A Female

22/42 Gilbert Ndemeye – Driving While Impaired

23/42 Jeremy Moore – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment – Communicating Threats

24/42 Jimmy Molina-Acosta – Trafficking Cocaine – Maintain Controlled Substances In Dwelling

25/42 Trevonta Mccauley – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment



26/42 Davachea Littlejohn – Assault On A Female

27/42 Rebecca Linker – Obtain Property By False Pretense –Possession Of Stolen Goods

28/42 Collin Law – Fraud – Identity Theft

29/42 Monyell Jones – Carrying Concealed Weapon

30/42 Louie Jefferson – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Stalking – Cyberstalking – Injury To Real Property



31/42 Erick Jamison – Indecent Liberties With Child – Statutory Sexual Offense With Child > 15

32/42 Ron Jackson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Discharge Firearm In City – Injury To Personal Property

33/42 Jasyiah Houston – Mal Conduct By Prisoner – Resisting Public Officer

34/42 Davis Holley – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked

35/42 Martina Guest – Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault



36/42 miguel Moreno – Fugitive Extradition

37/42 Michael Fulwiley – Murder – Felony Conspiracy

38/42 Toya Evans – Insurance Fraud – Obtain Property False Pretense

39/42 Christa Deis – Second Degree Trespass

40/42 Adalberto Chavez – Trafficking Cocaine



41/42 Marcus Carr – Simple Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances

42/42 Lauren Bynum – Simple Assault





















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, October 12th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.