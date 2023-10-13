Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 12th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Shady Hegazy – Parole Violation
Danny Zea – Driving While Impaired
Joziaya Woods – Simple Assault
Joshua Willis – Simple Assault
Aaron Whitlock – Resisting Public Officer
Christopher Wheeler – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Christina Watts – Statutory Sexual Offense With Child
Khari Stewart – Assault On Campus Police – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer
Dylan Spencer – First Degree Murder
Deandra Spencer – First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Quevin Smith – Assault On A Female – Assault On A child Under 12
Dejoune Smith – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State
Saul Scott – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Jaime Salmeronramos – First Degree Kidnapping – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Assault By Pointing A Gun
Draper Robinson – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Tyshan Pride – Driving While Impaired
Christopher Pratt – Simple Assault
Wendell Phillips – Domestic Order Violation
Matthew Parks – Failure To Register As Sex Offender
Alfred Nimley – Assault On A Female
Gilbert Ndemeye – Driving While Impaired
Jeremy Moore – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment – Communicating Threats
Jimmy Molina-Acosta – Trafficking Cocaine – Maintain Controlled Substances In Dwelling
Trevonta Mccauley – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment
Davachea Littlejohn – Assault On A Female
Rebecca Linker – Obtain Property By False Pretense –Possession Of Stolen Goods
Collin Law – Fraud – Identity Theft
Monyell Jones – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Louie Jefferson – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Stalking – Cyberstalking – Injury To Real Property
Erick Jamison – Indecent Liberties With Child – Statutory Sexual Offense With Child > 15
Ron Jackson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Discharge Firearm In City – Injury To Personal Property
Jasyiah Houston – Mal Conduct By Prisoner – Resisting Public Officer
Davis Holley – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked
Martina Guest – Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault
miguel Moreno – Fugitive Extradition
Michael Fulwiley – Murder – Felony Conspiracy
Toya Evans – Insurance Fraud – Obtain Property False Pretense
Christa Deis – Second Degree Trespass
Adalberto Chavez – Trafficking Cocaine
Marcus Carr – Simple Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances
Lauren Bynum – Simple Assault
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, October 12th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.