Three CMPD Officers Sustain Non-Life Threatening While Arresting Suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Three Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after attempting to arrest a suspect, according to the CMPD.

The incident took place along Spring Park Drive off Hucks Road on Friday, October 13th at approximately 12 p.m. Police said the three CMPD officers were transported to a local hospital in an ambulance once the suspect was apprehended for felony assault.

The injuries the officers sustained were serious but not life threatening. The suspect also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The officers remain in the hospital without an update on their condition. Check back for updates.