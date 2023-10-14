Gaston County Mugshots October 13th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
William Adams – Failure To Appear
Justin Allen – Assault On A Female – Handicapped Assault
Lance Baker – Trafficking Heroin – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Breaking And Entering – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substances – Possession With Intent To Sell
Brandy Brown – Failure To Appear
Christopher Burgess – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Tayshon Burris – Probation Violation
Scott Cooke – Probation Violation
Bernard Davis – Assault On A Female – Interfering With Emergency Communication With A Telephone
Monica Dew – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Operating Motor Vehicle To Flee Or Elude Arrest
Robert Ellis – Non Support Child IV-D
Mark Faircloth – Driving While Impaired
Tina Haney – Larceny
Ivy Hartsock – Harboring An Escapee – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Scheduld II Controlled Substances – Possession With Intent To Sell – Maintain Place For Sale Of Controlled Substance
Le’don Henley – Probation Violation
Jacob Humphries – Probation Violation
Windy Lawley – Probation Violation
Mickey Mays – Probation Violation
Kimberly Mccumbee – Probation Violation
Omar Nash – Probation Violation
Garret Parsons – Failure To Appear
Kristen Peek – Failure To Appear – 1st Degree Trespassing
Leigh Plecas – Fradulent Attempt To Obtain A Controlled Substance – Failure To Comply
Michelle Postell – Failure To Appear
Anthony Roy – Failure To Appear
Jumanah Smith – Driving While Impaired
Christopher Starnes – Probation Violation
Brandy Stout – Probation Violation
Jimmy Swanson – Non Support Child IV-D
Quindul Tate – Failure To Appear
Michelle Townsend – Probation Violation
Dina White – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Tyrees Wiggins – Failure To Appear
Chad Williams – Failure To Appear
Sheila Williams – Driving While Impaired
Jeffrey Wooten – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substances With Intent To Manufacutre, Sell, Deliver
Terry Young – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, October 13th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.