Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 13th
Timajia Martin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Assault With a Deadly Weapon
Phillip Leggett – Parole Violation
Christopher Yelton – Driving While Impaired
Cirino Xopillaxtle – Assault On a Female
Rodney Willston – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration – Expired Inspection
Matthew Williams – Resisting Public Officer – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Driving While Impaired
Fernando Villeda – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State
Miles Spence – Speeding – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving
Todge Smitherman – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances
Durell Smith – Felony Conspiracy – Possession Of Stolen Goods – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Allen Saunders – Misdemeanor Larceny
Noel Reid – Assault On A Female
Isaiah Reid – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Portirio Rauda Martinez – Simple Assault
Oscar Ramos – Simple Possession – Carrying Concealed Weapon – No License
Kennedy Pride – Misdemeanor Stalling – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Dillon Piper – Driving While License Revoked – Reckless Driving – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Avontez Perry – Discharge Weapon Occupied Property
Myleick Patterson – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
Chrtisopher Exndine – Misdemeanor Larceny
Lauren Murphy – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Second Degree Trespass
Larry Mixson – Indecent Liberties With Child
Manuel Mendez–Mendoza – Trafficking Heroin
Isaac marin–Carrasco – Aid And Abet Larceny
Marques Leach – Misdemeanor Larceny
Henry Killan – Forgery Of Instrument – Obtain Property By False Pretense
Brandon Jackson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Laquisha Jones – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Attempted First Degree Murder
James Johsnon – Driving While Impaired – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Alyss Jefferies – Driving While Impaired
Christopher Howell – Indecent Exposure
Stephanie Henry – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Motor Vehicle
Donald Hart – Governor’s Warrant – Possession Stolen Goods – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Hector Gonzalex – Driving While Impaired
Randy Gentry – Extortion
Silvano Farris – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Kevin Edwards – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Tevin Eason – Parole Violation
Brandon Davis – Obtain Property False Pretense
Amir Davenport – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card
Catie Cruz – Felony Larceny
Westin Clark – Financial Transaction Card Theft
Samuel Chavez – Statuary Sex Offense With Child By Adult
Kendrick Brown – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Stephanie Bradshaw – Assault Serious Injury
Timothy Bowens – Governor’s Warrant
Fredy Bonilla-Castro – Driving While Impaired
La’shawn Bell – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats
Bobby Barrett – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Michael Baker – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Stacy Ashley – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Emily Alberto – Simple Assault
Tenkamenin Adams – Driving While Impaired
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, October 13th.
•All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.