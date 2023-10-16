Gaston County Mugshots October 15th
Gaston County Mugshots
Angela Salinas – Assault, Simple
Brittan Adams – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Catherine Tull – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Christopher Baumann – Probation Violation
Clarence Howell – AWDWIKISI
Danielle Reynolds – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
David Chiles – Resist Public Officer
Dekovan Roseboro – DWI
Dennis Castro – Assault, Female – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Jason Currington – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail Maintain Lane Control
John Patterson – Resist Public Officer – Sch II, Possess, Simple
Joseph Wilson – Parole Warrant – Resist Public Officer
Margie Martinez – DWI – Speed, Exceed Postec
Mary Farnworth – LAR Remove:Dest:Dea Ct Compo – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Matthew Starnes – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Roy Sharpe – AWDWISI
Williams McCarthy – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Dwight Hawkins – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, October 15th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.