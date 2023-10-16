Gaston County Mugshots October 15th

1/19 Gaston County Mugshots

2/19 Angela Salinas – Assault, Simple

3/19 Brittan Adams – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

4/19 Catherine Tull – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control

5/19 Christopher Baumann – Probation Violation



6/19 Clarence Howell – AWDWIKISI

7/19 Danielle Reynolds – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

8/19 David Chiles – Resist Public Officer

9/19 Dekovan Roseboro – DWI

10/19 Dennis Castro – Assault, Female – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor



11/19 Jason Currington – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail Maintain Lane Control

12/19 John Patterson – Resist Public Officer – Sch II, Possess, Simple

13/19 Joseph Wilson – Parole Warrant – Resist Public Officer

14/19 Margie Martinez – DWI – Speed, Exceed Postec

15/19 Mary Farnworth – LAR Remove:Dest:Dea Ct Compo – Larceny, Misdemeanor



16/19 Matthew Starnes – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

17/19 Roy Sharpe – AWDWISI

18/19 Williams McCarthy – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

19/19 Dwight Hawkins – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail – DWLR Not Impaired Rev







































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, October 15th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.