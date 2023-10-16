Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 15th

1/35 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/35 Leomar Zambranp-Mayor – Driving While Impaired

3/35 Twayne Worthy – Driving While License Revoked

4/35 Benjamin Westmoreland – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle

5/35 Jawann Walker – Non Support Of Child



6/35 Donnie Verdell – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger

7/35 Sierra Spencer – Misdemeanor Larceny

8/35 Dawn Spann – Resisting Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct

9/35 Jorge Sanchez – First Degree Trespass

10/35 Eligio Rodriguez – Driving While Impaired



11/35 Ishon Rankins – Interference With Emergency Communication – Simple Assault

12/35 Brandon Powell – Driving While Impaired

13/35 Jayquan Pinkston – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon

14/35 Christopher Oxenine – Resisting Public Officer – Breaking And Or Entering

15/35 Shannon Nichols – Driving While Impaired – Violation Of Court Order



16/35 Yevette Moore – Driving While Impaired

17/35 Marquita Mcdonald – Felony Larceny

18/35 Carlos Matthews – Driving While Impaired

19/35 Chantel Lindsay – Injury To Personal Property

20/35 Marcus Hook – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State – First Degree Murder



21/35 Laura Gonzalez – Driving While Impaired

22/35 Christine Gibson – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State

23/35 Nakia Gibbs – No Liability Insurance – Driving While License Revoked

24/35 Jose Escobar – Assault On A Female

25/35 Carlise Dixon – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



26/35 Maria Diaz-Pinzon – Simple Assault

27/35 Ashley Cox – Driving While Impaired

28/35 Montravius Bright – Injury To Real Property

29/35 Rayquan Boston – First Degree Burglary – First Degree Kidnapping – Injury To Personal Property

30/35 Stephen Bloodworth – Second Degree Trespass – Possession Of Wine/Malt Liquid



31/35 Demitrius Black – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

32/35 Julie Bean – Habitual Larceny

33/35 Tyrik Anderson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Public Arrest

34/35 Jairo Anariba – Driving While Impaired

35/35 Ruchika Aher – Simple Assault







































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, October 15th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.