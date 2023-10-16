Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 15th
Leomar Zambranp-Mayor – Driving While Impaired
Twayne Worthy – Driving While License Revoked
Benjamin Westmoreland – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle
Jawann Walker – Non Support Of Child
-
Donnie Verdell – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Sierra Spencer – Misdemeanor Larceny
Dawn Spann – Resisting Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct
Jorge Sanchez – First Degree Trespass
Eligio Rodriguez – Driving While Impaired
Ishon Rankins – Interference With Emergency Communication – Simple Assault
Brandon Powell – Driving While Impaired
Jayquan Pinkston – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Christopher Oxenine – Resisting Public Officer – Breaking And Or Entering
Shannon Nichols – Driving While Impaired – Violation Of Court Order
Yevette Moore – Driving While Impaired
Marquita Mcdonald – Felony Larceny
Carlos Matthews – Driving While Impaired
Chantel Lindsay – Injury To Personal Property
Marcus Hook – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State – First Degree Murder
Laura Gonzalez – Driving While Impaired
Christine Gibson – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State
Nakia Gibbs – No Liability Insurance – Driving While License Revoked
Jose Escobar – Assault On A Female
Carlise Dixon – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Maria Diaz-Pinzon – Simple Assault
Ashley Cox – Driving While Impaired
Montravius Bright – Injury To Real Property
Rayquan Boston – First Degree Burglary – First Degree Kidnapping – Injury To Personal Property
Stephen Bloodworth – Second Degree Trespass – Possession Of Wine/Malt Liquid
Demitrius Black – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Julie Bean – Habitual Larceny
Tyrik Anderson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Public Arrest
Jairo Anariba – Driving While Impaired
Ruchika Aher – Simple Assault
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, October 15th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.