Multimedia Account Executive

WCCB-TV & Bahakel Digital – Charlotte, NC

Is it important that you work with a family of top performers who love this industry and are passionate about keeping it fun, interesting and entertaining? WCCB-TV & BAHAKEL DIGITAL is looking for enthusiastic television and digital marketing consultants.

In This Position, You Will

Generate sales revenue for WCCB-TV & BAHAKEL DIGITAL through effective sales techniques to meet goals for:

Television Advertising – using all available traditional local station products and services

Digital Marketing – both station assets and 3rd party extension products

New Business Development

Build and manage client relationships and help define media strategy and ROI goals. Establish relationships with clients and the community and manage accounts including small businesses, small to mid-sized advertising agencies and media companies through:

Prospecting

Discovery and customer needs analysis

Proposal planning, coordination, creation and presentation

Negotiation and sale closing

Campaign optimization and pace monitoring

Post-sale reporting, analysis and campaign renewal

Our Ideal Candidate

When you love what you do, it shows! When you love what you do, you want to be appreciated for your skills, feel valued and feel important. We’re looking for two (2) business-minded individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset for a career that gets you out of the office meeting with new people every day, a passion for building relationships and helping businesses succeed.

At least 2 years of hands-on experience selling any type of digital marketing or traditional advertising.

Strong organizational, written and presentation skills. Proficient in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal, while working independently or as part of a smart, sophisticated, and fun team.

Strong quantitative and negotiation skills.

Proven self-starter and not afraid to cold call.

Business acumen related to new media, digital interactive initiatives and social media.

Professional appearance a must.

Reliable transportation, valid driver’s license and a satisfactory driving record.

About Us

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital company in the southern United States. Bahakel Communications was founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel and continues to be owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. We take pride in living out Cy’s legacy by being a service-oriented company dedicated to helping our clients grow their business. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, a media company headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

Please email resume to:

Stephen Naylor

snaylor@bahakel.com

WCCB Charlotte / Bahakel Digital

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

WCCB-TV & BAHAKEL DIGITAL are EOE Employers

5/1/2023