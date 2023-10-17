Gaston County Mugshots October 16th

1/24 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/24 Angie Bass – Larceny, Motor Vehicle

3/24 Anthony Simonds – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter – Injury, Personal Property

4/24 Brandi Parham – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor’

5/24 Charles Phillips – Litter, <15 Pounds



6/24 Crystal Swann–Olivas – Possess, Prison:Jail – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation

7/24 Danny Hurdt – Trespass, 2nd Degree

8/24 David McGee – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Methamphetamine

9/24 Dawn Holden – Probation Violation

10/24 Devin Mason – Probation Violation



11/24 Dodi Reardon – Assault, Simple

12/24 Dyshawn Wiley – Non Support Child, Non Iv D

13/24 Gary Johnson – Trespass, 2nd Degree

14/24 Heather Ragland – Probation Violation

15/24 Jaqwaylin Lowery – Probation Violation – Assault, Female



16/24 Jerry Black – Indecent Exposure, Use Of Premises – Resist Public Officer

17/24 Joseph Rameriz – AWDWISI

18/24 Nicholas Chapman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/24 Nyah Gaye – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off

20/24 Randy Revels – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Parole Warrant



21/24 Rodney Jeter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

22/24 Savannah Walker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine –Sch II, Possess

23/24 Summer Murks – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

24/24 Walter Ahrens – Probation Violation

















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 16th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.