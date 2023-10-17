Gaston County Mugshots October 16th
Angie Bass – Larceny, Motor Vehicle
Anthony Simonds – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter – Injury, Personal Property
Brandi Parham – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor’
Charles Phillips – Litter, <15 Pounds
Crystal Swann–Olivas – Possess, Prison:Jail – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation
Danny Hurdt – Trespass, 2nd Degree
David McGee – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Methamphetamine
Dawn Holden – Probation Violation
Devin Mason – Probation Violation
Dodi Reardon – Assault, Simple
Dyshawn Wiley – Non Support Child, Non Iv D
Gary Johnson – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Heather Ragland – Probation Violation
Jaqwaylin Lowery – Probation Violation – Assault, Female
Jerry Black – Indecent Exposure, Use Of Premises – Resist Public Officer
Joseph Rameriz – AWDWISI
Nicholas Chapman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Nyah Gaye – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off
Randy Revels – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Parole Warrant
Rodney Jeter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Savannah Walker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine –Sch II, Possess
Summer Murks – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Walter Ahrens – Probation Violation
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 16th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.