CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A lane closure at I-85 South at mile marker 43 to mile marker 35 will impact motorists from 9 p.m. Saturday, October 21st until 6 a.m. the following morning.

The double lane closures are due to the installation of pavement markers on existing asphalt pavement.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the maintenance is expected to have a high impact on traffic.

Those on the road at that time are asked to drive carefully and observe all detour signs.