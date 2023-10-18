Gaston County Mugshots October 17th
Carrington Taylor – Failure To Appear In Court
Devin Spencer – Break/Enter – Larceny
Timothy Smith – Failure To Appear In Court
Michael Moses – Larceny After Breaking/Entering – Break/Enter
Jose Monjaras – Driving While Impaired – No License – Failure To Stop At Stopsign
Latiya McDowell – Simple Assault
Ronald McCaskill – Assault On A Female
James McAlister – Failure To Appear In Court
Angelica Macias – Failure To Appear Court
Leslie Leeper – Failure To Appear In Court
Emond Larcy – Conspiracy
James Klenovic – DWI Level 2
Christian Karmo – Break/Enter – Larceny
Jessic Ihle – Failure To Appear in Court
Rodney Hhulon – Possession Of Meth – Posssession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Brandon Hinson – Larceny
Patrick Helms – Assault By Strangulation
Monterio Adams – Failure To Appear In Court
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, October 17th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.