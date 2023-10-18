Gaston County Mugshots October 17th

1/18 Carrington Taylor – Failure To Appear In Court

2/18 Devin Spencer – Break/Enter – Larceny

3/18 Timothy Smith – Failure To Appear In Court

4/18 Michael Moses – Larceny After Breaking/Entering – Break/Enter

5/18 Jose Monjaras – Driving While Impaired – No License – Failure To Stop At Stopsign



6/18 Latiya McDowell – Simple Assault

7/18 Ronald McCaskill – Assault On A Female

8/18 James McAlister – Failure To Appear In Court

9/18 Angelica Macias – Failure To Appear Court

10/18 Leslie Leeper – Failure To Appear In Court



11/18 Emond Larcy – Conspiracy

12/18 James Klenovic – DWI Level 2

13/18 Christian Karmo – Break/Enter – Larceny

14/18 Jessic Ihle – Failure To Appear in Court

15/18 Rodney Hhulon – Possession Of Meth – Posssession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances



16/18 Brandon Hinson – Larceny

17/18 Patrick Helms – Assault By Strangulation

18/18 Monterio Adams – Failure To Appear In Court





































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, October 17th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.