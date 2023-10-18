Invest 94-L Has High Chance of Becoming a Tropical Depression or Storm

1/8

Invest 94-L is located in the Central Atlantic, several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions will remain conducive for gradual development. A tropical depression or storm is likely to form within the next day or two while the system moves westward.

The next name on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Name list is Tammy. Tammy remains one of 75 of the original 132 names that is still being used since it was originally introduced in 1979. There is a little more than 10% of hurricane season remaining. If this system does become Tammy it would be the 20th storm of the season.

Regardless of development, this system will bring gusty wind, heavy rain and dangerous rip currents to the Lesser Antilles by Friday.