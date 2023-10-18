Up ‘n Adam: SCarowinds

FORT MILL, S.C. — Adam Wurtzel went to SCarowinds to check out all the frightening festivities.

“Up ‘n Adam” got the chance to take a lights on tour of “Paranormal Inc.,” one of SCarowinds signature haunted mazes, plus take a behind the scenes look at the “Procession of Nightmares” nighttime parade.

The best part of the experience, the SCarowinds make-up team transformed Adam into “Honky the Clown” (a character he created), and gave him the opportunity to scare passerby’s.

