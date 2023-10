Gaston County Mugshots October 18th

1/26 Gaston County Mugshots

2/26 Danielle Winchester – Possession Schedule II – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

3/26 Cedrick Wilson – Communicating Threats – First Degree Trespassing

4/26 Katy Thrasher – Failure To Appear In Court

5/26 Dawn SMith – Failure To Appear In Court



6/26 MArk Mitchem – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offender

7/26 Stephanie McCorkle – Failure To Appear In Court

8/26 Ginger Johnson – Probation Violation

9/26 Alicia Hinson – Parole Warrant

10/26 Tiffany Hicks – Failure To Appear In Court



11/26 Kayley Heston – Probation Violation

12/26 Dustin Harris – Parole Warrant

13/26 Kenneth Hanlin – Failure To Appear In Court

14/26 Anjellycca Gunnings – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Meth With Intent To Sell – Carrying Concealed Firearm – Possession Of Drug Paraphernlia

15/26 Thatcher Gee – Failure To Apppear In Court



16/26 Miguel Garcia-Martinez – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Obtain Property By False Pretenses

17/26 Benny Garcia – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving

18/26 Jonathan Dodgin – Sexual Battery

19/26 Ronnie Burris – Employee Larceny – Failure To Appear In Court

20/26 Daniel Bowers – Possession Of Simple Assault



21/26 Donna Bates – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage

22/26 Edwin Barr – Failure To Appear In Court

23/26 Hillary Baker – Domestic Criminal Trespass

24/26 Lega Arisma – Assault On A Female

25/26 Anhtony Anaya – Extradition:Fugitive



26/26 Richard Aiken – Simple Assault





















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, October 18th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.