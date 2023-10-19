Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 18th

1/44 Yosiff Tsadu – Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy

2/44 William Mundaz-Pineda – Driving While Impaired

3/44 Tylor Jefferies – Breaking/Enter – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny

4/44 Tontay Bennett – Parole Violation

5/44 TOmmy Mcccray – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State



6/44 Thaddeus Mcfadden – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter – Felony conspiracy

7/44 Symona Nrayboy – Breaking Or Entering – Resisting Public Officer

8/44 Shi Wu – Trespass Upon Airport Property

9/44 Ryan Brayson – Second Degree Trespass – Communication Threats – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass

10/44 Mitchell Mckinney – Resisting Public Officer



11/44 Mario Collins – Assault Inflict Serious Injury – False Imprisonment

12/44 Malachy O’Connell – Order For Arrest

13/44 Malachi Wilson – Carrying Concealed Weapon

14/44 Malachi Mcuffie – Possession Weapon By Prisoner

15/44 Louis Streeter – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle



16/44 Lokeens Fluis – Breaking Or Entering

17/44 Katherine Kozel – Larceny After Breaking:Entering

18/44 Juvention Paye-Aldanan – Fail Work After Paid

19/44 Jospin Namkosse – Possession Od Stolen Motor Vehicle

20/44 Joshua Nelson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



21/44 Jeremichael Davidson – Probation Violation

22/44 Jeremiah Davis – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Weapon Of MAss Destruction – Carrying Concealed

23/44 Jamon Baker – Second degree Trespassing

24/44 Jamill Jaaber – Fugitive:Extradition In Other State – Identity Theft – Obtaine Property False Pretense

25/44 Frederick Willaims – Probation Violation



26/44 Dzria Williams – Driving While License Revoked – Driving While License REvoked – Operate Vehicle No Insurance

27/44 Devonta Barnes – Kidnapping – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing A Gun

28/44 Devaun Saunders – First Degree Arson

29/44 Derek Johnson – Fugitive:Extradition In Other State

30/44 Demarcus Thompson – Nonsupport Of Child



31/44 Davon Brown – Comunicating Threats

32/44 Daniel Wragg – Resisting Public Officer – Domestic Crime Tresspass – Felony Larceny

33/44 Craig Lancaster – Fugitive:Extradition In Other State – False Fire Alarm – Msidemeanor Stalking – Harrasing Phone Call – Violation Of Court

34/44 Colin Kemp – Drivng While Impaired

35/44 Cindy Molina – Assault With A Deadly Wepaon – Simple Assault



36/44 Christopher Brewton – Resisitng Public Officer

37/44 Brandon Miller – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

38/44 Benjamin Goins – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

39/44 Ashley Celiliano – Larceny By Employee

40/44 Anthony Oliver – Probation Violation



41/44 Andrey Wannamaker – Assault On A Female – Injury To Person Property

42/44 Andrew Basset – Second degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

43/44 Aleandria Bailey – Simple Assault

44/44 Abaigail Fowler – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Breaking Or Entering – Driving While License Revoked – Simple Possession Schedule IV Controlled Substances

























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, October 18th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.