Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 18th
Yosiff Tsadu – Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy
William Mundaz-Pineda – Driving While Impaired
Tylor Jefferies – Breaking/Enter – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny
Tontay Bennett – Parole Violation
TOmmy Mcccray – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State
Thaddeus Mcfadden – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter – Felony conspiracy
Symona Nrayboy – Breaking Or Entering – Resisting Public Officer
Shi Wu – Trespass Upon Airport Property
Ryan Brayson – Second Degree Trespass – Communication Threats – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass
Mitchell Mckinney – Resisting Public Officer
Mario Collins – Assault Inflict Serious Injury – False Imprisonment
Malachy O’Connell – Order For Arrest
Malachi Wilson – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Malachi Mcuffie – Possession Weapon By Prisoner
Louis Streeter – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Lokeens Fluis – Breaking Or Entering
Katherine Kozel – Larceny After Breaking:Entering
Juvention Paye-Aldanan – Fail Work After Paid
Jospin Namkosse – Possession Od Stolen Motor Vehicle
Joshua Nelson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Jeremichael Davidson – Probation Violation
Jeremiah Davis – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Weapon Of MAss Destruction – Carrying Concealed
Jamon Baker – Second degree Trespassing
Jamill Jaaber – Fugitive:Extradition In Other State – Identity Theft – Obtaine Property False Pretense
Frederick Willaims – Probation Violation
Dzria Williams – Driving While License Revoked – Driving While License REvoked – Operate Vehicle No Insurance
Devonta Barnes – Kidnapping – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing A Gun
Devaun Saunders – First Degree Arson
Derek Johnson – Fugitive:Extradition In Other State
Demarcus Thompson – Nonsupport Of Child
Davon Brown – Comunicating Threats
Daniel Wragg – Resisting Public Officer – Domestic Crime Tresspass – Felony Larceny
Craig Lancaster – Fugitive:Extradition In Other State – False Fire Alarm – Msidemeanor Stalking – Harrasing Phone Call – Violation Of Court
Colin Kemp – Drivng While Impaired
Cindy Molina – Assault With A Deadly Wepaon – Simple Assault
Christopher Brewton – Resisitng Public Officer
Brandon Miller – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Benjamin Goins – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Ashley Celiliano – Larceny By Employee
Anthony Oliver – Probation Violation
Andrey Wannamaker – Assault On A Female – Injury To Person Property
Andrew Basset – Second degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
Aleandria Bailey – Simple Assault
Abaigail Fowler – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Breaking Or Entering – Driving While License Revoked – Simple Possession Schedule IV Controlled Substances
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, October 18th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.