Gaston County Mugshots October 19th
Ja’Marlon Young – Heroin, Traffick – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Sch IV, Possess W: Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Keith Williams – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Sch II, Possess, Simple
Edward Wheaton – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Chuck Thompson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea Ct Compo
Datrixian Seigle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
John Romero – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Adam Reif – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Rashon Moore – Probation Violation – Pos:Sell:Buy Alt Gun Serial NO – Firearm, Carry Concealed
Carrie Mayer – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
Jeffery Martin – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Tabitha Logeais – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Felicity Kavanagh – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Roberto Hernandez – Assault, Female
Alvaro Henrique–Guardado – DWI
Lisa Glover – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ahmad Elzein – Habeas Corpus
Deasija Eaddy – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren
Charles Coxe – Break:Enter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Richardson Civile – Assault, Female
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, October 19th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.