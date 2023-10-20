Gaston County Mugshots October 19th

1/20 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/20 Ja’Marlon Young – Heroin, Traffick – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Sch IV, Possess W: Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

3/20 Keith Williams – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Sch II, Possess, Simple

4/20 Edward Wheaton – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

5/20 Chuck Thompson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea Ct Compo



6/20 Datrixian Seigle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

7/20 John Romero – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

8/20 Adam Reif – Domestic Violence Protection Order

9/20 Rashon Moore – Probation Violation – Pos:Sell:Buy Alt Gun Serial NO – Firearm, Carry Concealed

10/20 Carrie Mayer – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger



11/20 Jeffery Martin – Trespass, 2nd Degree

12/20 Tabitha Logeais – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/20 Felicity Kavanagh – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/20 Roberto Hernandez – Assault, Female

15/20 Alvaro Henrique–Guardado – DWI



16/20 Lisa Glover – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/20 Ahmad Elzein – Habeas Corpus

18/20 Deasija Eaddy – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren

19/20 Charles Coxe – Break:Enter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/20 Richardson Civile – Assault, Female









































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, October 19th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.