Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 19th
-
1/71
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
-
2/71
Al-Nur Burnett – Simple Worthless Check
-
3/71
Alejandro Dominquez – Probation Violation – Out Of County – Misdemeanor Stalking
-
4/71
Alison Lyons – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possess Drug Parpahernalia
-
5/71
Andrew Cope – Speeding
-
-
6/71
Anna Williams – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
-
7/71
Bobby Jones – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
8/71
Bruce Erwin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
9/71
Cameron Sanders – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Sex Offender – Tamper:Remove GPS Device – Felony Larceny
-
10/71
Carnis Poindexter – Aid & Abet Larceny – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Communicating Threats
-
-
11/71
Charlinie Pendergrass – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Assault On A Female
-
12/71
Chavayee Mcclain – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
-
13/71
Christian Alfrey – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
14/71
Daquante Banks – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
-
15/71
Dedric Mcmanus – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon
-
-
16/71
Deeric Phiillips – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer
-
17/71
Dejuan Bivens – Probation Violation – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
-
18/71
Derrick Reeves – Driving While Impaired
-
19/71
Destiny Gaten – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
20/71
Detronn Alston – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
-
21/71
Elijah Kelly – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDWIKISI – Injury To Personal Property
-
22/71
FItzgerald Stevenson – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
23/71
Garry Lovelace – Probation Violation
-
24/71
Gary Fisher – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
25/71
Heather Randolph – Hiring With Intent To Defraud
-
-
26/71
Jacoy Whitner – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
-
27/71
Jacquece Newport – Second Degree Trespass
-
28/71
Jakariyen Davis – Resisting Public Officer
-
29/71
Jamar Davis – Breaking And Or Entering – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
-
30/71
Jamarcus Winchester – Probation Violation
-
-
31/71
James Robinson – Larc Merchant Emergency Door – Misdemeanor Conspiracy
-
32/71
Jarrell Sumter– Fugitive:Extradition – Other State
-
33/71
Jason Humphrey – Fail Retn Prop Rentd Pur Opt
-
34/71
Javon Davis – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
-
35/71
Jaylen Davidson – Resisting Public Officer
-
-
36/71
Jaylen Huggins – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
37/71
Jeremy Davis – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger
-
38/71
John Stamey – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny
-
39/71
Johnny Sharp – Injury To Personal Property – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault On A Female
-
40/71
Jose Marquez–Diaz – Driving While Impaired – Resisting Public Officer – DWLR Impaired Rev – Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st
-
-
41/71
Joshua Graham – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female – Common Law Robbery – Breaking And Or Entering
-
42/71
Joshua Smith – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
43/71
Ka’Lin Littlejohn – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – C:S – Sch II – Deliver Cocaine
-
44/71
Karen Banks – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
-
45/71
Kayunda Jackson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
-
46/71
Kenan Silas – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy
-
47/71
Kenneth Robinson – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
48/71
Kevin Martinez – Second Degree Forcible Rape
-
49/71
Klia Redfern – Assault Emergency Personnel – Other Weap – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
-
50/71
Maya Johnston – Simple Assault
-
-
51/71
Megan Stephansky – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
52/71
Nakayla Boston – AWDW Serious Injury – Injury To Personal Property
-
53/71
Nicholas Dunlap – Assault On A Female
-
54/71
Noe Nufio–Pineda – Speeding – Expired Registration Card:Tag
-
55/71
Oscar Martinez – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
-
-
56/71
Osric Steele – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Obtain Property False Pretense – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
57/71
Richard Hagins – Driving While Impaired
-
58/71
Ricky Connelly – Simple Assault
-
59/71
Rodarius Frieson – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female
-
60/71
Ruben Gutierrez–Soberanis – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Communicating Threats
-
-
61/71
Sharod Sellers – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
62/71
Stanley Wood – Breaking And Or Entering – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Felony Larceny – Communicating Threats – First Degree Kidnapping
-
63/71
Stephen Moore – Driving While Impaired
-
64/71
Suzette Wright Simple Assault
-
65/71
Tajay Rhodes – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
-
66/71
Teenessha Walls – Trespass – First Degree
-
67/71
Tempestt Reese – Communicating Threats – PWISD Cocaine
-
68/71
Teonna Hatcher – Larceny By Employee
-
69/71
Tracy Rainey – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
70/71
Tykese Atkins – Assault By Strangulation
-
-
71/71
Zachary Howie – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, October 19th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.