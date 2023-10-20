Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 19th

1/71 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/71 Al-Nur Burnett – Simple Worthless Check

3/71 Alejandro Dominquez – Probation Violation – Out Of County – Misdemeanor Stalking

4/71 Alison Lyons – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possess Drug Parpahernalia

5/71 Andrew Cope – Speeding



6/71 Anna Williams – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

7/71 Bobby Jones – Probation Violation – Out Of County

8/71 Bruce Erwin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

9/71 Cameron Sanders – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Sex Offender – Tamper:Remove GPS Device – Felony Larceny

10/71 Carnis Poindexter – Aid & Abet Larceny – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Communicating Threats



11/71 Charlinie Pendergrass – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – Assault On A Female

12/71 Chavayee Mcclain – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

13/71 Christian Alfrey – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

14/71 Daquante Banks – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter

15/71 Dedric Mcmanus – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon



16/71 Deeric Phiillips – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer

17/71 Dejuan Bivens – Probation Violation – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter

18/71 Derrick Reeves – Driving While Impaired

19/71 Destiny Gaten – Obtain Property False Pretense

20/71 Detronn Alston – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



21/71 Elijah Kelly – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDWIKISI – Injury To Personal Property

22/71 FItzgerald Stevenson – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

23/71 Garry Lovelace – Probation Violation

24/71 Gary Fisher – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny

25/71 Heather Randolph – Hiring With Intent To Defraud



26/71 Jacoy Whitner – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

27/71 Jacquece Newport – Second Degree Trespass

28/71 Jakariyen Davis – Resisting Public Officer

29/71 Jamar Davis – Breaking And Or Entering – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

30/71 Jamarcus Winchester – Probation Violation



31/71 James Robinson – Larc Merchant Emergency Door – Misdemeanor Conspiracy

32/71 Jarrell Sumter– Fugitive:Extradition – Other State

33/71 Jason Humphrey – Fail Retn Prop Rentd Pur Opt

34/71 Javon Davis – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

35/71 Jaylen Davidson – Resisting Public Officer



36/71 Jaylen Huggins – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

37/71 Jeremy Davis – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger

38/71 John Stamey – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny

39/71 Johnny Sharp – Injury To Personal Property – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault On A Female

40/71 Jose Marquez–Diaz – Driving While Impaired – Resisting Public Officer – DWLR Impaired Rev – Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st



41/71 Joshua Graham – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female – Common Law Robbery – Breaking And Or Entering

42/71 Joshua Smith – Probation Violation – Out Of County

43/71 Ka’Lin Littlejohn – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – C:S – Sch II – Deliver Cocaine

44/71 Karen Banks – Financial Transaction Card Fraud

45/71 Kayunda Jackson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun



46/71 Kenan Silas – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy

47/71 Kenneth Robinson – Misdemeanor Larceny

48/71 Kevin Martinez – Second Degree Forcible Rape

49/71 Klia Redfern – Assault Emergency Personnel – Other Weap – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

50/71 Maya Johnston – Simple Assault



51/71 Megan Stephansky – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

52/71 Nakayla Boston – AWDW Serious Injury – Injury To Personal Property

53/71 Nicholas Dunlap – Assault On A Female

54/71 Noe Nufio–Pineda – Speeding – Expired Registration Card:Tag

55/71 Oscar Martinez – Misdemeanor Child Abuse



56/71 Osric Steele – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Obtain Property False Pretense – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Obtain Property False Pretense

57/71 Richard Hagins – Driving While Impaired

58/71 Ricky Connelly – Simple Assault

59/71 Rodarius Frieson – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female

60/71 Ruben Gutierrez–Soberanis – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Communicating Threats



61/71 Sharod Sellers – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

62/71 Stanley Wood – Breaking And Or Entering – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Felony Larceny – Communicating Threats – First Degree Kidnapping

63/71 Stephen Moore – Driving While Impaired

64/71 Suzette Wright Simple Assault

65/71 Tajay Rhodes – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun



66/71 Teenessha Walls – Trespass – First Degree

67/71 Tempestt Reese – Communicating Threats – PWISD Cocaine

68/71 Teonna Hatcher – Larceny By Employee

69/71 Tracy Rainey – Misdemeanor Larceny

70/71 Tykese Atkins – Assault By Strangulation



71/71 Zachary Howie – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner















































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, October 19th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.