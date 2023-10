Gaston County Mugshots October 20th

1/36 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/36 Janae Armstrong – Driving While Impaired – Flee, Elude Arrest In Motor Vehicle

3/36 Marsha Bradley – Failure To Appear – Resisting A Public Officer

4/36 Michael Bridges – Probation Violation

5/36 Quentin Charles – Driving While License Revoked, Not Impaired



6/36 Paul Clark – Parole Warrant

7/36 Travis Cope – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Resisting A Public Officer

8/36 Bernard Crank – Communicating Threats

9/36 Shondera Crank – Driving While Impaired – Resisting A Public Officer

10/36 Catie Cruz – Failure To Appear



11/36 Joshua Evans – Probation Violation

12/36 Mark Faircloth – Driving While Impaired

13/36 Bianca Funderburk – Failure To Appear

14/36 Cedric Gaddis – Probation Violation

15/36 Eduardo Geronimo – Failure To Appear



16/36 Fitsum Haile – Failure To Appear

17/36 Brittany Hardin – Failure To Appear

18/36 Dustin Harvey – Failure To Appear

19/36 Le’deon Henley – Probation Violation

20/36 Robbie Hoke – Failure To Appear



21/36 Kiet Huynh – Domestic Violence Protection Order

22/36 Jacob Jacobs – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting A Public Officer

23/36 Madison Jones – Failure To Appear

24/36 Windy Lawley – Probation Violation

25/36 Mickey Mays – Probation Violation



26/36 Kimberly Mccumbee – Probation Violation

27/36 Omar Nash – Probation Violation

28/36 Dewayne Page – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

29/36 Matthew Parks – Failure To Register As A Sex Offender

30/36 Travis Pervine – Assault On A Female



31/36 Jacqueline Ray – Probation Violation

32/36 Bradley Smith – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substance – Child Abuse – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering

33/36 Brandy Stout – Probation Violation

34/36 Romulus Thompson – Probation Violation

35/36 Earl Ward – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked



36/36 Sheila Williams – Driving While Impaired









































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, October 19th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.