One Dead Following Fire And Shooting In Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Police are conducting a criminal investigation in reference to a shooting and a fire that happened overnight in Gaston County that left one person dead, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred along Brentwood Lane near Stanley at approximately 2:13 a.m. on Saturday, October 21st. Gaston County investigators responded to the scene to assist police officers with a supposed fire and shooting investigation that resulted in one death.

Police believe the incident is a standalone incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Officers are still investigating the incident and no further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.